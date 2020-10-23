Shegerian & Associates: Former Professional Race Car Driver, Christian Rado and His Company Vaporous Technologies, Inc., Retaliate Against His Former Business Development Manager for Complaining of Rado's Intentional Sales and Distribution of Contaminated Vape Cartridges

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Rado has found himself at the forefront of a lawsuit brought by a former employee against he and his company, Vaporous Technologies, Inc., based on allegations of retaliation against his former Business Development Manager Adam Temkin for complaining about Rado's attempts to lie to distributors of his vaporizer pens that were contaminated with lead beyond the legal limit.

The lawsuit states that during his employment with Vaporous Technologies, Inc., Temkin discovered that Vaporous Technologies, Inc. was selling and distributing vape cartridges contaminated with led beyond the legal limit. It goes on to state that after he brought this to the attention of Rado, Rado advised Temkin to lie to his clients that Vaporous Technologies, Inc. had never failed a test before and that it must have been a problem with the client's testing. Temkin reminded Rado that Vaporous Technologies, Inc. had failed testing in the past—some failing terribly. The complaint further alleges that as Temkin continued to raise complaints, he was retaliated against by being deprived of sales opportunities, Vaporous Technologies, Inc. refused to pay him, and ultimately terminated his employment because he continued to make complaints of Vaporous Technologies, Inc.'s "illegal activity, including complaints to Defendants about the safety of Defendants' products as well as complaints involving Defendants' non-compliance with California laws and regulations.."

Temkin is represented by Carney Shegerian, founder of Los Angeles-based employee rights law firm Shegerian & Associates.

