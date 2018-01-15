Shegerian & Associates: Judge Rejects Apple's Attempt to Throw Out Gender, Age Discrimination, & Whistleblower Lawsuit By Former Female Employee

"Ms. Levitan is a hardworking and experienced attorney who was wrongfully terminated by her superiors after refusing to be silenced about her illegal work environment," says Shegerian. "While Apple claims Ms. Levitan was legitimately terminated, the evidence of her positive performance and impact shows otherwise."

"Ms. Levitan was not treated the same as her male counterparts. When Ms. Levitan requested to work remotely, she was both criticized and denied the opportunity, even though her male counterparts were able to work remotely," adds Shegerian. "Ms. Levitan's treatment by Apple was worsened after she started raising questions about her work environment and the conduct that Apple was engaging in."

"The court's ruling affirms that there are significant legal merits to this case, and the case will continue to move forward until justice is achieved for our client," says Shegerian "In this "me too" environment, the court's ruling is particularly impactful. Brave women like Ms. Levitan have come forward to challenge the tech community's status quo. This type of behavior will not be tolerated any longer," added Shegerian.

