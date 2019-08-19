Shegerian & Associates: LA Times Hit With $15.4M Verdict In Retrial On Damages In Famed Columnist's Age, Disability Discrimination Case

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Los Angeles jury Monday awarded a former legendary columnist for the Los Angeles Times more than $15 million in damages over claims of age and disability discrimination.

The verdict in the retrial of Simers v Tribune Co., et. al. (BC524471) followed a finding by the Court of Appeals that T.J. Simers had proven liability in his first trial back in 2015. Simers' employment with the LA Times spanned 22-years before he was forced out.

Back in November of 2015, a jury awarded Simers $7.1 million following his first trial which had spanned over six weeks. That verdict was later reduced by a California state judge, which led to both sides appealing.

On appeal, the Court of Appeals sided with Simers, determining that liability had been proven by Simers' attorneys, Shegerian and Associates, and damages had to be retried.

Monday's verdict in Simers' retrial on damages now awards the former columnist more than double: $15,450,000 in non-economic damages.

"It is incredibly gratifying for Simers and those in similar situations to see the Court vindicate his claims of age and disability discrimination," said Carney Shegerian of Shegerian and Associates, who represents Simers. "Today's verdict sends a clear message: Age and disability discrimination, among all other forms of discrimination will not and should not be tolerated in the workplace, nor in society as a whole."

The case was retried by co-counsels, Nick Rowley and Courtney Rowley of Trial Lawyers for Justice; and Astineh Arakelian of Shegerian and Associates.

"The Los Angeles Times and its defense counsel wanted a new trial because they did not like the last jury verdict of $7.1 million. As my granddaddy said, 'Be careful what you wish for.' Now with prejudgment interest and attorney's fees, the Los Angeles Times will owe more than $22 million," said Nick Rowley of Trial Lawyers for Justice. "I'm really proud of the jury, but most importantly of T.J. Simers, his wife, and family for never giving up on their belief in civil justice and the value of civil rights."

