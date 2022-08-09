Shegerian & Associates: L.A. Times Ordered to Pay $3.3 million in Attorneys' Fees by Los Angeles Judge

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2022, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge ordered the L.A. Times to pay $3,264,906.00 in attorneys' fees, one of the largest attorneys' fees awards in the history of the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Plaintiff T.J. Simers is a well-known sports journalism personality and was page-two sports columnist of the L.A. Times for thirteen years. The L.A. Times discriminatorily demoted Simers on the bases of age and disability, as found by a Los Angeles jury in 2015.

Since filing the case in October of 2013, Plaintiff T.J. Simers' attorneys expended over 7,400 hours litigating against the L.A. Times, led by Carney R. Shegerian of Shegerian & Associates, Inc. as well as Nick Rowley and Courtney Rowley of the firms The Rowley Law Firm and Trial Lawyers for Justice.

Carney Shegerian, Founding Shareholder of Shegerian & Associates, Inc., commented, "This multi-million-dollar award of attorneys' fees ensures that employees subjected to workplace discrimination, harassment, or retaliation will continue to have critical access to legal representation, despite lacking financial resources for legal services."

After more than eight years of hard-fought litigation, in January of 2022, Simers' attorneys secured a seven-figure verdict against the L.A. Times for noneconomic damages caused by the discriminatory demotion on the bases of age and disability, which further entitled Simers to costs and attorneys' fees under the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Simers' recovery against the L.A. Times totals $4,725,788.55.

