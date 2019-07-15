Shegerian & Associates: Natural Hair Included In Protected Classifications

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 3, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that legally protects people in workplaces and K-12 public schools from discrimination based on their natural hair. Effective January 1, this new law prohibits the enforcement of grooming policies that disproportionately affect people of color, particularly black people. Included in this ban are certain styles such as Afros, braids, twists, cornrows and dreadlocks.

The CROWN Act, which passed unanimously in both the California Assembly and Senate, adds traits historically associated with race to the state's list of classifications protected from discrimination, including race, sex, religion, color, national origin, disability and sexual orientation.

Supporters of the legislation have said the acronym reflects its purpose: creating a respectful and open workplace for natural hair.

Although California's legislation is statewide, it is not the first. In February, New York City officially banned discrimination based on natural hair. In June, Both New York state and New Jersey proposed state-wide legislation modeled after the CROWN Act.

Some areas, however, are still lagging behind. Fort Worth, Texas teen Kerion Washington was denied employment from his local Six Flags amusement park for having dreadlocks. He was instructed that he could re-apply if he cut his hair, as it was "only hair, and it would grow back." Six Flags has since changed its policy.

Carney Shegerian, the founder of Los Angeles-based employee rights law firm Shegerian & Associates, has weighed in on the suit.

"California's recognition that hair remains a 'proxy for race' is a necessary step in the right direction," Shegerian said. "I applaud Governor Newsom in signing the CROWN Act into law. It is one of many significant steps in the right direction in order to alleviate problems associated with discrimination in society, both in the workplace and in schools."

