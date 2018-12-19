Shegerian & Associates Wins $2.9 Million in Employment Suit Against LACCD On Behalf of Iranian Immigrant

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anahit Shirvanyan, a 63-year-old kitchen worker, was awarded a total of $2.9 million in damages in her lawsuit against the Los Angeles Community College District.

Shirvanyan, who was represented by employee rights law firm Shegerian & Associates, claimed that the LACCD failed to engage in the interactive process and failed to provide reasonable accommodations. The jury rejected Shirvanyan's claim of disability discrimination.

Shirvanyan and her family immigrated to the United States from Iran in 1988 in the hopes of a better life. Shirvanyan was hired at the licensed childcare facility at Valley College in Van Nuys in February of 2007, and was excited to have the opportunity to work with children.

In 2012, Shirvanyan began experiencing pain in her right hand and arm, which was due in part to her constant lifting of heavy grocery items and kitchen equipment. In 2014, she was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome. Shirvanyan claims that after complaining to her boss about her pain, the supervisor responded by reducing her hours.

Later, the supervisor asked Shirvanyan why she wore a splint on her hand. They proceeded to ignore her requests for help in pushing carts and moving heavy items. Shirvanyan's supervisor allegedly told her, "Nobody is obligated to help you because they have their own work to do."

Shirvanyan asked her supervisor for assistance in 2015, the supervisor told her that they were planning to retire soon, and suggested she do the same. In January of 2016, Shirvanyan's daughter provided her employer a doctor's note, which requested three months off to deal with her pain, but the plaintiff did not hear back from the LACCD regarding the request.

Carney Shegerian, the founder of Shegerian & Associates, who represented Shirvanyan, weighed in on the case.

"The verdict should send a message to employers that they should accommodate employees with injuries so that they are not forced to work through their pain and suffer," Shegerian says.

This week, Shirvanyan stated that she suffers from depression and has lost much of the use of her right arm.

