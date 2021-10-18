Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Concludes Visit to Washington, DC

Sheikh Abdullah during the visit met with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the meeting resulted in the announcement of two trilateral working groups; the first on religious coexistence and the other on water and energy issues.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE-US relations have been steadily and significantly growing over the past period and culminated in a privileged and fruitful partnership, noting that the UAE values tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

For his part, the US top diplomat commended the strategic relations between the two nations and their importance in underpinning peaceful coexistence in the region.

He pointed out that the normalization of ties between Arab nations and Israel will contribute to achieving stability in the region. "We are working together for delivering a bright future for the peoples of the region," he said.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with the members of the American-Jewish Committee and discussed the strategic relations between the two nations and their role in underpinning the pillars of peace and stability in the region.

The meeting covered the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement and its key role in forging sustainable solutions conducive to strengthening peace and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and discussed with him the efforts made by the two nations to help establish peace and stability in the region.

He also met with the Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias and discussed a number of issues of interest, including the situation in the eastern Mediterranean and commended the growth of the UAE- Greece strategic relations.

