Sheila G's Brownie Brittle® Adds Gluten Free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle to the Mix

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature Brands, a national leader in snacks and treats, is announcing an innovation from the newest brand in its portfolio. Sheila G's Brownie Brittle® , the original thin sweet snack, expands its candy inclusion offerings with the launch of Gluten Free Brownie Brittle Reese's Pieces .

The brand launched Brownie Brittle Reese's Pieces and Brownie Brittle Heath English Toffee Crunch last year with much success. You can find Gluten Free Brownie Brittle Reese's Pieces at Walmart and Target stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and BrownieBrittle.com . Brownie Brittle will also offer an on-pack promotion to receive a $7 Vudu movie rental with the purchase of Gluten Free Brownie Brittle Reese's Pieces from March 1 through April 30, 2023 -- the perfect partnership for a relaxing night. The offer is available with purchase of any three Brownie Brittle items at Walmart locations nationwide.

Gluten Free Brownie Brittle Reese's Pieces offers the deliciously thin and crunchy taste of Sheila G's Brownie Brittle topped with Reese's Pieces peanut butter candy. The gluten free snackable brownie and candy mashup is only 130 calories per 1 oz. serving.

"Our new gluten free version of Brownie Brittle Reese's Pieces is giving consumers what they want – a new Brownie Brittle option that meets dietary needs, plus a rich peanut butter and chocolate brownie taste," said Ashley Dawkins, VP of Marketing at Sheila G's Brownie Brittle®. "This new gluten free option of our Reese's Pieces line allows our gluten-avoiding consumers to enjoy and celebrate the magic that is Brownie Brittle featuring a favorite candy!"

Gluten Free Brownie Brittle Reese's Pieces is available at retailers and online for a SRP of $3.99-$4.49 per 4oz bag.

About Brownie Brittle

Recently acquired by Second Nature Brands, Brownie Brittle, LLC has been baking and selling innovative brownie products to restaurants, club stores and world-class theme parks since 1992. Brownie Brittle snacks are available in tens of thousands of stores in the US, Canada, Mexico and Asia. More information is available online at BrownieBrittle.com , and on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and Pinterest .

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading portfolio of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. Its family of brands includes Kar's Nuts®, the #1 branded trail mix delivering better-for-you, on-the-go snacks, Second Nature Snacks®, a pioneer in natural, non-GMO-verified premium snacks and trail mixes, Sanders Chocolates®, the leader in premium, small-batch, kettle-cooked sea salt caramels, and Brownie Brittle ®, the original thin and crispy brownie snack. Second Nature Brands products are distributed throughout North America and are also available for purchase online. www.secondnaturebrandsus.com

