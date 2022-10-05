Sheila G's Brownie Brittle® Rings in the Holiday Season with New Festive Flavors

Brownie Brittle Launches Two New Treats with Cozy Combinations Available for a Limited Time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The original thin sweet snack, Sheila G's Brownie Brittle® , is celebrating the delights of winter with the launch of two new limited-edition seasonal treats reminiscent of falling snow and sweater weather. Brownie Brittle Peppermint and Brownie Brittle Hot Chocolate Marshmallow are both available now, as limited releases, at retailers nationwide and on BrownieBrittle.com .

These classic holiday flavors, sure to bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia, are the perfect addition to all your holiday gatherings and sharing with friends and family. Every bite delivers melt-in-your-mouth goodness, sure to dazzle and delight.

Sheila G's Brownie Brittle® Holiday Peppermint (4oz Bag):

A twist on a classic holiday flavor, Brownie Brittle Peppermint is thin, light, and crispy and topped with creamy chocolate chips and peppermint flakes. Whether you're putting together a delicious dessert board for family and friends to enjoy, or indulging on their own, this limited-edition flavor is everything you love about the holidays. With only 120 calories per serving, Brownie Brittle Peppermint is the perfect anytime snack that hits that sweet spot every time.

Sheila G's Brownie Brittle® Holiday Hot Chocolate Marshmallow (4oz Bag):

Thin, light, and crispy, Brownie Brittle Hot Chocolate Marshmallow delivers all the taste of the season with only 120 calories per serving. Whether you choose to give as a gift, share at the next holiday get together, or simply savor all to yourself curled up in front of the fire with a good book, Brownie Brittle Hot Chocolate Marshmallow is sure to make this season a little tastier.

"We're always looking to create new and exciting Brownie Brittle varieties, especially around the holidays, so we wanted to give our customers a little something extra to celebrate the season this year," said Ashley Dawkins, VP Marketing at Sheila G's Brownie Brittle®. We can't wait for everyone to try our new fun and festive Brownie Brittle Peppermint and Brownie Brittle Hot Chocolate Marshmallow, flavors that encompass two classic holiday treats -- candy canes and hot cocoa."

These limited-edition flavors are available now, so grab a few bags before they're gone! SRP of $3.99 per 4oz bag. Visit BrownieBrittle.com to find a retailer near you!

About Sheila G's Brownie Brittle®:

Sheila G's Brownie Brittle®, headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, has been baking and selling innovative brownie products to restaurants, club stores and world-class theme parks since 1992. Brownie Brittle snacks are available in tens of thousands of stores in the US, Canada, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Australia, and the Caribbean. More information is available online at BrownieBrittle.com , as well as on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and Pinterest .

