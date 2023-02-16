Sheila Houlahan Announces New Feature on the Heels of 3 Anthem Awards Wins

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Executive producer and actress Sheila Houlahan (Warner Bros' The Little Things) announces her upcoming feature film Zombie of Honor as she celebrates the win of three Anthem Awards for her EP debut in Night, Mother.

Night, Mother has received a total of three Anthem Awards in the Health category: two awards for Special Projects and one for Partnerships and Collaboration.

Houlahan's EP debut feature "Night, Mother" recognized as a Gold Winner by the Anthem Awards. Sheila Houlahan announces next feature.

With Night, Mother, a hybrid-indie made exclusively for Twitch.tv that won big at the Webbys in 2022, her next feature has been highly anticipated.

Houlahan describes Zombie of Honor, a brilliant "ZomRomCom" by Adrianna Leonard and Barrett Donner, as "A film that asks us to find the small ways we aren't so different from one another – especially in a time where the world is more divided than ever."

The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide; previous recipients include Dr. Jane Godall, Megan Rapinoe, and Netflix's "We the People" to name a few. The 2nd Annual Anthem Awards winners were announced on February 15, 2023; featured Judges include: Tarana Burke, Nicholas Thompson, and Ashley Judd.

"Night, Mother": is available to stream for free on Twitch at:

www.twitch.tv/nightmotherontwitch .

Sheila Houlahan: is an Indian-American actress, producer, singer, and writer best known for her work in Warner Bros. 'The Little Things', Sony/Universal's 'Ambulance' and Lionsgate's 'Beloved Beast'. Houlahan is a Celebrity Champion for Project HEAL, a nonprofit organization that helps people suffering with eating disorders pay for treatment. She is also an ambassador for Ability Magazine and their new platform AbilityE, which seeks to increase inclusion and representation of differently-abled talent in Hollywood. Houlahan uses her strong following on Instagram to spread awareness and to help end the stigma surrounding mental health. You can learn more about Sheila on IMDb at: http://www.imdb.me/sheilahoulahan

The Anthem Awards: The Anthem Awards celebrates and champions work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. www.anthemawards.com/

