Sheila Johnson to Receive Peggy Berg Castell Award at The Lodging Conference 2024

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHLA Foundation announced today that trailblazing entrepreneur and hotelier Sheila Johnson will receive the Peggy Berg Castell Award at The Lodging Conference 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona in October. The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to elevating and advancing women in the hospitality industry.

As Founder and CEO of Salamander Collection, Johnson has built a portfolio of properties in the United States and Jamaica, emphasizing the importance of showcasing each hotel's unique environment. The Salamander Collection is the largest Black-owned luxury hotel company in America and ranked as one of the largest minority-owned and women-owned companies in the Washington D.C. Metro area. The company was also named Best Luxury Hotel Brand in the 2023-2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Renowned for her engagement with professional sports, the arts, and humanitarian causes, Johnson brings unique breadth and depth to her role as CEO. Having embraced the hospitality industry after earning unprecedented success in the entertainment industry, she serves on the Executive Committee for the American Hotel & Lodging Association, Forbes Travel Guide Strategy Committee, and served on the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board – appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

An independent group of industry leaders and stakeholders nominated and selected Johnson as the fifth recipient of this annual honor. Its recipients are principled leaders that champion inclusion in the hotel industry, creating new paths and opening doors for more women to advance. Johnson's remarkable career, in the hospitality industry and beyond, exemplifies the leadership and dedication that the Peggy Berg Castell Award celebrates.

"It is hard to imagine an industry leader who embodies the principles of the Peggy Berg Castell Award more than Sheila Johnson," said Anna Blue, President of AHLA Foundation. "She has been an inspiration in so many areas throughout her career and continues to set standards for excellence in the hotel industry."

"I am honored to be a recipient of the Peggy Berg Castell Award and to be recognized in our industry as a champion for women. I share this award with my entire team of dedicated professionals who also share my values," said Sheila Johnson.

AHLA Foundation President Anna Blue will present the award to Sheila Johnson at The Lodging Conference in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, October 8. A fireside chat will follow, highlighting Johnson's trailblazing achievements and her continued influence on the next generation of hospitality leaders.

Originally known as the Castell Award, the honor was renamed last year as a tribute to Castell Project founder Peggy Berg. The Castell Project, a former nonprofit with the mission to help women rise as leaders in the hospitality industry, merged with the AHLA Foundation's ForWard initiative in 2023.

AHLA Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, works to support the hotel and lodging industry's greatest asset – our people. By connecting employees, employers, and their communities, we seek to continuously nurture a culture of professional growth and belonging. When the people who work in our industry thrive, the industry thrives along with them. The Foundation is funded by grants and charitable contributions from generous individuals and organizations who want to support individuals seeking opportunities to thrive in the hotel and lodging industry. Learn more at www.ahlafoundation.org.

