Sheila Stubbs Taylor of Detroit music royalty is "Chasing" on new single

CANTON, Mich. and LONDON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When relatives of famous singers showcase their own vocal chops, we often say that talent runs in the family.

That can certainly be said about the Stubbs family of Detroit. In the 1950's and 60's, two Stubbs brothers made their mark in R&B – Joe Stubbs as a member of The Falcons, Originals and Contours; and Levi Stubbs as the lead singer and incomparable voice of The Four Tops.

Today, some of their relatives perform in a group called The Stubbs Girls. One of the ladies is Sheila Stubbs Taylor, who is a niece of Joe and Levi.

Sheila has made a name for herself in the music world, having been specially requested to perform at private events hosted by notable figures and getting signed to Crew Records in Atlanta, which was co-owned by William Guest of Gladys Knight and the Pips. She has performed with the likes of After 7, David Peaston, former Temptations lead singer, Ali-Ollie Woodson, and her uncle Levi Stubbs.

Sheila has a new single out that she co-wrote with family member April K. Stubbs and Steven R. Jackson II called "Chasing." It's about just that – chasing after someone you have feelings for who may or may not know how you feel. The song features saxophonist Randy Scott, who produced the record. He also showcases his singing ability on this duet with Sheila. Listening to the song, you might see why her vocal style has been compared to heavy hitters like Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Maysa. Speaking of, "Chasing" is a nice midtempo groove with smooth jazz overtones that sounds like it could've been released by Maysa's band Incognito.

Check out "Chasing" below and welcome Sheila Stubbs Taylor to SoulTracks!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nxtcXR6Ays

By Darnea N. Samuels

https://www.soultracks.com/first-listen-sheila-stubbs-chasing

