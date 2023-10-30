SHEIN Acquires Missguided Brand

News provided by

SHEIN

30 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

The company has entered into a joint venture with Missguided founder to manage and operate the brand

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, announces the acquisition of Missguided, a bold and forward-thinking women's fashion brand, from Frasers Group.

Missguided joins SHEIN's family of fashion brands, furthering the company's efforts to meet customer demand for product variety and consistently deliver an exciting customer experience.

SHEIN also announces that it has entered into an agreement to license the Missguided brand IP to SUMWON Studios, a joint venture between SHEIN and Missguided's founder, Nitin Passi. The brand, Missguided, will be managed through the joint venture, and its products and collections will be manufactured through SHEIN's industry-leading, on-demand production model, and sold on SHEIN sites.

"The joint venture we have entered ushers in a new format of partnerships for SHEIN, as part of our unwavering commitment to meet customer demand" said Donald Tang, SHEIN's Executive Chairman. "SHEIN aims to reignite the Missguided brand, capitalising on its unique brand personality, and fuelling its global growth through SHEIN's on-demand production model, unparalleled e-commerce expertise and global reach."

SHEIN has reimagined the fashion industry's traditional production model, by building an agile and responsive ecosystem that leverages real-time insights for on-demand production. This enables the reduction of production waste at the source and a much lower level of excess inventory, by responding with increased production only when there is actual market demand.

Missguided products and collections will be made available to SHEIN's 150 million global users as an independent brand via SHEIN sites, as well as on Missguided.com.

SOURCE SHEIN

Also from this source

AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP AND SHEIN ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR FOREVER 21

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, and SHEIN, a global online fashion and...
SHEIN investit la capitale des Flandres et ouvre son plus grand pop-up lifestyle

SHEIN investit la capitale des Flandres et ouvre son plus grand pop-up lifestyle

SHEIN, l'un des leaders mondiaux de l'e-commerce mode et lifestyle, prend ses quartiers à Lille avec une boutique éphémère en plein cœur de ville. Le ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.