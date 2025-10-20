SHEIN and Rap Superstar GloRilla Drop Fire-and-Ice-Inspired Collection Built for Self-Expression

Launch Highlights SHEIN Trend Stores MUSERA and SHEIN ICON in Celebration of Fearless Fashion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, has teamed up with multi-platinum recording artist GloRilla to debut a collection infused with her dynamic style. Drawing on the contrasts of fire and ice, the curated collection elevates SHEIN Trend Stores MUSERA and SHEIN ICONwith ready-to-wear looks that set trends and command attention. SHEIN ICON highlights the edginess and streetwear-inspired designs, while MUSERA showcases bold and fierce pieces perfect for a night out.

The collection features 100 pieces, ranging from bold sets and sheer dresses to lace-up denim and pleated skirts, each highlighting a different side of GloRilla's persona: cool, bold, and genuine. The pieces strike a balance between statement-making and versatile styling, ensuring the edit resonates both on stage and in everyday life. With trend-forward designs drawn from MUSERA and SHEIN ICON, the collection underscores SHEIN's commitment to delivering fashion that empowers individuals to express themselves with confidence.

"I partnered with SHEIN to create a collection that can make anyone feel unstoppable," said GloRilla. "The pieces reflect my bold and energetic style. I also love that the collection is accessible to everyone and I hope people find pieces that give them confidence."

With prices ranging from $2 to $46, the collection reflects SHEIN's commitment to delivering trend-driven fashion at an accessible price point. SHEIN and GloRilla invite fans to share how they style the collection on social media by tagging @SHEIN_US and using the hashtags #MUSERAxGloRilla and #SHEINICONxGloRilla.

Shop the collection now exclusively on SHEIN.com .

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com .

About GloRilla

GloRilla emerged as a dominant force with her breakout single "FNF (Let's Go)" in 2022. Her rap domination became the center of conversation when she released four Hot 100 top 30 hit songs including "Yeah Glo!," "TGIF" and WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME." Under the guidance of CMG and label founder Yo Gotti, she reached new heights with her debut album GLORIOUS, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. It was 2024's largest debut week and best-selling album for a female rap artist. The Memphis native's journey to stardom has been nothing short of a whirlwind cementing her place as one of hip-hop's most electrifying voices. Glo's massive success landed her cosigns from pop heavyweights Rihanna and Taylor Swift and earned her the title of Hottest Female Rapper of 2024. This year GloRilla became the youngest female artist to receive Songwriter of the Year at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, further cementing her status as one of the premier artists of today.

