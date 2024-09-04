SHEIN DEBUTS NEW 'EVOLUSHEIN X ANITTA' COLLECTION SPOTLIGHTING EIGHT INDEPENDENT FASHION DESIGNERS

SHEIN and Anitta Join Forces to Create a Bold Collection with Community Empowerment and Environmental Impact in Mind

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN has partnered with Brazilian pop superstar and fashion icon Anitta to launch their newest purposeful product collection, evoluSHEIN X Anitta . Anitta selected eight independent designers from SHEIN X , SHEIN's program to support independent brands, artists, and designers to co-design the collection. This collection marks a significant milestone under SHEIN's evoluSHEIN by Design initiative , showcasing the company's ambition to empower creative talent, support inclusive self-expression, and drive sustainable innovation.

The 75-piece collection, which was previewed last evening at an intimate gathering in NYC, is available in extended sizes and features dresses, two-piece sets, skirts, bodysuits, tops, and bottoms. The evoluSHEIN X Anitta collection merges Anitta's electric style with SHEIN's trendy designs to create party-ready pieces you can wear to any event. Inspired by Anitta's electric personality, the collection highlights an array of different fabrics, bold patterns, sleek silhouettes, and daring cut-outs.

"Through this collaboration, I wanted to show that fashion can be simultaneously stylish, sustainable, and accessible as a reflection of what's most important to me," said Anitta. "How we dress is an expression of who we are, and it has been so exciting to work with this diverse group of designers, bringing different cultures and artistic visions together to create a stunning collection. I want my fans to feel empowered to express themselves as freely as I do with these pieces."

The collection features styles from eight independent fashion designers from around the world who champion SHEIN X's goal of celebrating the power of creativity and design: Kaori Semaj (US), Lauren Flagg (US), Valeria Cortes (MX), Raúl Orozco (MX), Victor Manuel Fernández Fuentes (ES), Mel Dorey (UK), Maria Silva (BR), Jheni Ferriera (BR). Anitta selected this international cohort of independent designers to craft styles with SHEIN X following the evoluSHEIN by Design initiative, which requires designers to realize their creative visions using preferred materials and responsible manufacturing processes.

Together, these independent designers at SHEIN X have created a collection representative of Anitta's vibrant style and joyful spirit. The evoluSHEIN X Anitta collection also exemplifies SHEIN's drive to build a more circular fashion future. For the first time, SHEIN has incorporated next-generation viscose materials into a globally available collection, with 22 styles featuring Regracell ® - a soft, breathable fiber made from 50% recycled cotton scraps. The collection also showcases limited-edition pieces crafted from rescued deadstock fabrics as part of SHEIN's partnership with circular economy leader Queen of Raw , leveraging their advanced software to source high-quality surplus materials that would otherwise go to waste. All items follow the evoluSHEIN by Design Standard, containing at least 30% preferred materials, among other criteria. The collection's extended size range embraces inclusivity and body positivity, and all pieces are shipped in recycled packaging.

As part of this launch, SHEIN will support with a monetary donation to Central Única Das Favelas (CUFA) , an important Brazilian non-profit that Anitta passionately supports. Together, SHEIN and Anitta are excited to contribute to CUFA's mission of empowering children, adolescents, youth, and creating non-profit social programs for thousands of residents of various favelas (slums) in Brazil.

The evoluSHEIN X Anitta collection is now available on SHEIN.com . Follow along on social media with #evoluSHEINXANITTA — on Instagram and TikTok @shein_us and @shein_x_official.

