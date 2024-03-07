SHEIN Deepens Commitment to Women's Empowerment through Expanded Collaborations with Dress for Success Affiliates

Latest collaboration will see SHEIN pledge US$430,000 towards six local affiliates.



SINGAPORE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, is deepening its commitment to women's empowerment causes by expanding its collaboration with local affiliates of Dress for Success (DFS), a not-for-profit organisation that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a support network, and access to professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

SHEIN will provide US$430,000 of financial support to a total of six DFS affiliates across the US, UK, Italy, and Singapore, establishing new relationships with five affiliates in Indianapolis, Chattanooga, Milan, Rome and Singapore, and building on its longstanding collaboration with DFS Greater London.

The funds from SHEIN will support DFS' activities, day-to-day operations and special initiatives including sponsorship of:

The annual Stepping Out In Style fundraising dinner and fashion show in Indianapolis , US

, US The annual CelebrateHer Gala event and the launch of the Professional Women's Group in Chattanooga , US

, US A new Multifunctional Centre in Rome, Italy , the first dedicated DFS facility to offer training and support services

, the first dedicated DFS facility to offer training and support services Expanded outreach activities and makeover of office premises to serve beneficiaries in Milan, Italy

Curated activities including an image makeover and a photoshoot in Singapore

The annual Power of Women Awards event in London, UK

SHEIN's Global Head of Public Affairs and General Manager of Singapore Mr. Leonard Lin said, "At SHEIN, we recognize the transformative power of fashion as a tool for empowerment and positive change. Our expanded alliance with new Dress for Success affiliates and the continued strong ties with the Greater London affiliate, reflect our commitment to support women who may face barriers to success, and create opportunities for them to access their full potential. This underscores our shared vision with Dress for Success to provide women with the skills, resources, and the network to confidently build their careers and shape their futures."

The extended collaboration builds on SHEIN's existing relationship with DFS Greater London which saw SHEIN providing financial sponsorship and clothing donations, impacting the lives of more than 400 women since 2019. In October 2023, SHEIN also launched a 23-piece capsule "Curve" collection with DFS Greater London. This collection was specially crafted for women ranging from UK sizes 16-24 and featured dresses, blazers, jumpsuits, tailored trousers, and blouses in a colour palette of berry, black and cream. The financial support for the six DFS affiliates is part of the US$35 million that SHEIN had committed in September 2023 towards social impact activities focused on women, young people, and underprivileged communities.

