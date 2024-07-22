SHEIN Hosts Second Campus Ambassador Retreat in Los Angeles for More Than 150 U.S. Participants

Over 50,000 SHEIN Campus Ambassadors Embrace Community, Networking, and Financial Opportunities Through Fashion

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN , a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, hosted its second annual Campus Retreat in Los Angeles on Friday, July 19th and Saturday, July 20th. The event commenced with a Friday evening reception at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles, welcoming over 150 of the nation's top SHEIN campus ambassadors.

SHEIN Campus Ambassadors gather to take group photo at the Summer House.

On Saturday morning, the retreat continued at the SHEIN Summer House with fun-filled activations including a clothing suite featuring brands such as GLOWMODE, evoluSHEIN and an exclusive sneak peek at SHEIN's latest clothing brand, WESTFADE, now sold on SHEIN. Activities included a yoga session, a permanent jewelry station, a SHEIN Studio offering full-glam makeovers and more.

Ambassadors also participated in SHEIN's circular fashion movement, the SHEIN Exchange program. Participants brought in gently used clothing to exchange for pre-loved items from peers in order to extend the life of the items as long as possible. The initiative served as an opportunity to continue to inspire the SHEIN community to give their pre-owned clothes a new life while promoting the environmental benefits of swapping clothing over buying new.

Saturday evening, the students gathered at One Hotel in Los Angeles for the SHEIN Campus Gala, where top ambassadors were honored with awards in categories including Most Influential, Above & Beyond, Best State Chapter, Most Creative and Ambassador of the Year.

The SHEIN Campus Ambassador Program has more than 50,000 participants from across the United States. The program supports its fashion-loving community by organizing various live and virtual events featuring engaging discussions about the fashion industry, career mentoring and networking opportunities that can open doors to future professional connections. Ambassadors also receive benefits, including commissions and rewards, special giveaways, access to internship opportunities and mentorship programs.

To become a SHEIN Campus Ambassador, applicants must be at least 18 years old, currently enrolled in a university or college in the United States and authorized to work in the United States.

To learn more about the SHEIN Campus Ambassador program, visit: https://us.shein.com/campaigns/campus.

About SHEIN:

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

