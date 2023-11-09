Shein, Temu, and TikTok: The Disruption of Fashion Retail

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Nov, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shein, Temu and TikTok: Disrupting the Runway, the Future of Fashion Retailing" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores the transformative dynamics in the global fashion retail industry, with a focus on the disruptive emergence of Shein as a major player, poised to outpace major brands like H&M and the aggregate of Inditex's brands with its unique business model and rapid growth.

Key Insights and Projections

  • Shein's Rise: The report covers Shein's ascent to the top with its innovative supply chain strategy, which prioritizes real-time demand over speculative production, a model that has proven efficient and highly scalable, especially within China.
  • Impact of D2C and Chinese Retailers: It investigates the direct-to-consumer (D2C) spending flowing to Chinese retailers and the logistical and fiscal strategies enabling companies like Shein and Temu to offer products at significantly lower costs compared to Western counterparts.
  • Temu's Growth Outlook: Temu's potential growth and its comparison with other e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and Wish, are analyzed, including realistic forecasts of its gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2023.
  • Strategic Challenges for Western Retailers: The report assesses the competitive landscape, questioning the ability of Western retailers to compete with the pricing strategies of Chinese retailers and the viability of replicating Shein's supply chain model outside China.
  • Future of Fashion Retail: It discusses how shifts in market leadership may affect environmental standards and labor protections within the fashion industry.
  • Regulatory Impacts: Potential legislative measures in the EU and the US, such as the EU's digital product pass, are evaluated for their impact on fast fashion and Chinese apps.

Features & Benefits

  • Strategic Analysis: The report offers strategic recommendations for non-Chinese players to adapt or counteract the rise of Chinese fast fashion retailers.
  • Consumer Trends: It prompts consideration of the new consumer demographics and shopping behaviors shaping tomorrow's fashion industry.
  • Market Data: Included are data and forecast sizes for key fast fashion markets and players in the EU and the US, offering a statistical foundation for market understanding.

Key Topics

Leading fast fashion players and their revenue history

  • Inditex, H&M, Uniqlo, Primark, Asos, Boohoo (Annual turnover in $bn, 2005-22)
  • Zalando, About You (Annual turnover in €m, 2009 - 22)
  • Apparel, online fashion market sizes, EU and US 2022

The Chinese takeover - The future of fashion retailing

  • From outsourcing production to China
  • to Chinese sellers on Amazon marketplace
  • to Chinese retailers going direct
  • The reaction from the West

Strategic recommendations

  • Could western players copy the Shein model?
  • Could western players copy Shein's logistics?
  • How could western players stop Shein/Temu?


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1m04s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Lithium-Ion Battery Demand Soars, Projected to Reach 4.7 TWh by 2030: A Shift Toward Green Energy and Electric Mobility

Lithium-Ion Battery Demand Soars, Projected to Reach 4.7 TWh by 2030: A Shift Toward Green Energy and Electric Mobility

The "Lithium-ion Battery Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2028, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis"...
Technological Advancements Drive Innovation in the Asia-Pacific UAV Propulsion System Market, Meeting Growing Industrial and Space Exploration Needs

Technological Advancements Drive Innovation in the Asia-Pacific UAV Propulsion System Market, Meeting Growing Industrial and Space Exploration Needs

The "Asia-Pacific UAV Propulsion System Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Fashion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.