Shein, Temu, and TikTok: The Disruption of Fashion Retail

The report explores the transformative dynamics in the global fashion retail industry, with a focus on the disruptive emergence of Shein as a major player, poised to outpace major brands like H&M and the aggregate of Inditex's brands with its unique business model and rapid growth.

Key Insights and Projections

Shein's Rise: The report covers Shein's ascent to the top with its innovative supply chain strategy, which prioritizes real-time demand over speculative production, a model that has proven efficient and highly scalable, especially within China .

Impact of D2C and Chinese Retailers: It investigates the direct-to-consumer (D2C) spending flowing to Chinese retailers and the logistical and fiscal strategies enabling companies like Shein and Temu to offer products at significantly lower costs compared to Western counterparts.

Temu's Growth Outlook: Temu's potential growth and its comparison with other e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and Wish, are analyzed, including realistic forecasts of its gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2023.

Strategic Challenges for Western Retailers: The report assesses the competitive landscape, questioning the ability of Western retailers to compete with the pricing strategies of Chinese retailers and the viability of replicating Shein's supply chain model outside China.

Future of Fashion Retail: It discusses how shifts in market leadership may affect environmental standards and labor protections within the fashion industry.

It discusses how shifts in market leadership may affect environmental standards and labor protections within the fashion industry. Regulatory Impacts: Potential legislative measures in the EU and the US, such as the EU's digital product pass, are evaluated for their impact on fast fashion and Chinese apps.

Features & Benefits

Strategic Analysis: The report offers strategic recommendations for non-Chinese players to adapt or counteract the rise of Chinese fast fashion retailers.

Consumer Trends: It prompts consideration of the new consumer demographics and shopping behaviors shaping tomorrow's fashion industry.

It prompts consideration of the new consumer demographics and shopping behaviors shaping tomorrow's fashion industry. Market Data: Included are data and forecast sizes for key fast fashion markets and players in the EU and the US, offering a statistical foundation for market understanding.

Key Topics

Leading fast fashion players and their revenue history

Inditex, H&M, Uniqlo, Primark, Asos, Boohoo (Annual turnover in $bn, 2005-22)

Zalando, About You (Annual turnover in €m, 2009 - 22)

Apparel, online fashion market sizes, EU and US 2022

The Chinese takeover - The future of fashion retailing

From outsourcing production to China

to Chinese sellers on Amazon marketplace

to Chinese retailers going direct

The reaction from the West

Strategic recommendations

Could western players copy the Shein model?

Could western players copy Shein's logistics?

How could western players stop Shein/Temu?



