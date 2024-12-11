SHEIN X AND KHÉLA THE LABEL TURN UP THE GLAM IN TIME FOR HOLIDAY SEASON

SHEIN X Khéla the Label Collection Celebrates Femininity and Self-Expression Through Classic Elegance and Cutting-Edge Design

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to make heads turn this holiday season? SHEIN X, the program under the global fashion powerhouse SHEIN to collaborate with independent artists, designers, and brands, has teamed up with women's fashion brand Khéla the Label to drop a collection. The SHEIN X Khéla the Label collection is all about confidence, avant-garde design, and turning every moment into a main character moment.

SHEIN X Khela the Label

"SHEIN X Khéla the Label is all about self-expression, letting customers define themselves and wear their inner strength on their sleeves," said Ceren Bulut, designer at Khéla the Label. "This collection brings our message of empowerment to SHEIN customers all around the world."

From figure-hugging silhouettes to striking details, the SHEIN X Khéla the Label collection celebrates individuality and the beauty of feminine style. The collection is a testament to both brands' dedication to prioritizing fashion that combines style and versatility. The SHEIN X Khéla the Label collection offers statement pieces that range from daring dresses ideal for a night out to chic separates that balance comfort and sophistication.

"At SHEIN X, we believe that everyone deserves to feel seen and included when they shop, and we are proud to offer a variety of products that reflect the individuality of our diverse community," said Lynn Xu, Global Head of the SHEIN X program.

Highlights from the SHEIN X Khéla the Label collection include vibrant prints, edgy cutouts, and luxurious fabrics, all thoughtfully crafted to help wearers embrace their confidence and feel uniquely themselves. All pieces in the collection are priced between $3 to $48.75.

SHEIN X, which has committed to an investment of $105 million through 2028, empowers brands, artists, and designers across the globe. Since its inception, SHEIN X has launched over 4,600 designers, artists, and brands, turning their art into globally accessible collections.

SHEIN X is inviting fans to share their pieces from this collection on social media using the hashtags #SHEINXKhela, #SHEINX, and #SHEINXCollabs. To shop the SHEIN X Khéla the Label collection, visit http://us.shein.com/trends/SHEIN-X-Khela-the-Label-sc-0061975946.html.

