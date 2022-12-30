Sheku Bangura, aka "Shaq the Roof Guy," Brings Integrity and Fun to an Industry Surrounded by Devastation

One Man's infectious smile and inspiring attitude brings hope to homeowners who have experienced tragic damage.

STAFFORD, Va., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheku Bangura, aka "Shaq," calls himself "the roof guy." He even has a song about it on the company website. His business, Shaq's Restoration Services, is a roofing and restoration company based in Northern Virginia. They're licensed and bonded in both Virginia and Maryland.

Sheku Bangura, aka "Shaq The Roof Guy" Sheku Bangura

Home insurance can be a tricky situation for homeowners to navigate and understand. Insurance policies can be complex and often not explained clearly to the policyholder. This was a significant factor in Bangura's decision to start this business. He says, "After experiencing a situation like this firsthand and suffering a major loss, I developed a passion for educating other homeowners on how to use their insurance for their benefit."

Bangura's process is simple yet effective. Once a client schedules an inspection, a team of trained storm specialists comes to the client's home and thoroughly checks for damages. Then, Bangura's team works directly with clients to help start the insurance claims process if damage is found. Once the claims process begins, they meet with the insurance adjuster at the client's house for a joint inspection and review the insurance company's itemized findings. Work begins shortly after. Bangura notes that this differentiates his company from the competition by saying, "Our core values in doing whatever it takes, giving red carpet service, and extreme ownership of the entire customer and insurance process enables us to provide a higher-than-expected service level."

While Shaq Bangura calls himself "the roof guy," roofing is not his only area of expertise. In addition to roofing services , his company has other offers, including interior and exterior work like painting, siding, gutter installation, drywall, and remodeling. The company's five-star Google reviews speak for themselves, too. With hundreds of projects completed and satisfied clients, Shaq "the roof guy" Bangura is taking the restoration industry by storm.

