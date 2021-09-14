Shelby Pruett CEO of EGM | Real Estate Investment Receives 2021 Global CEO Excellence Award

The international magazine seeks to recognize CEO's whose accomplishments, reputation, and commitment to their mission and values in business demonstrate unmatched levels of dedication in their role and serve as an inspiration to others. The Winners of the 2021 Global CEO Excellence Awards were announced on September 8, 2021, in the CEO Monthly Magazine.

"I am honored to receive this award from CEO Monthly on behalf of the entire EGM team and our affiliate companies. We appreciate the recognition of our many achievements and successes" stated Mr. Pruett.

Pruett was selected from a wide range of nominees for his role and accomplishments as the head of EGM and its affiliate companies. Under Pruett's leadership the firm is seen as a go to resource for corporations seeking sale leaseback capital, developers seeking partners for build-to-suits, and institutions seeking operating partners and co-investors.

When asked for an outlook on the real estate sector Pruett responded that he believes the industrial, life science office, and R&D sectors will continue to be some of the sectors least impacted by the pandemic and among some of the first to recover post pandemic presenting investors with attractive investment opportunities.

More information about Pruett and the award can be found published in CEO Monthly Magazine's "Global CEO Excellence Awards 2021" here.

EGM

EGM is an established real estate investment manager and owner and operator of Capri EGM, a registered investment advisor. The firm and its affiliates specialize in corporate build-to-suit and sale leaseback financing and the acquisition of income generating logistics, life science, and R&D corporate real estate in high growth markets throughout the United States and on a select basis in Central Europe. Since 1992, EGM's executive team and its predecessor organizations have acquired, originated, and managed over $10 billion in commercial real estate investments directly and through entity level investments. Please visit egm-funds.com for more information about EGM.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. The comments of Mr. Pruett and statements regarding the market and the characteristics of certain property sectors are examples of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. EGM undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security relating to EGM or any of its entities' funds or investment vehicles. Any offer or solicitation may be made only through the delivery of a definitive Private Offering Memorandum and all information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by such Memorandum.

