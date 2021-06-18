Sheldon Davis, aka Rapper Natalac, Releases 12th Album "Love & Pimp-Hop" on June 20th, His Dad's Birthday and Father's Day

Rapper Natalac releases projects 2 or 3 years apart, so this time Natalac chose to release on his dad's birthday, which is Father's Day, June 20th. Natalac says, "Most of the features on 'Love & Pimp-Hop' have all been supportive of my situation, but Benzino & Mikhail Muhammad really took it to another level with their calls and prayers. I wouldn't want any artist to get too involved in my stress, cause it might destroy their creative process. But the calls and prayers helped a lot. Truthfully, the idea for 'Love & Pimp-Hop' came from my time touring with Benzino, one of Love & Hip Hop : Atlanta 's most iconic cast members."

Benzino and Natalac's "Run Tell That" started a friendship, so Benzino invited Natalac to his tour of 15 dates across 14 states. Natalac says, I'm always grateful for that. I drove 1 of my 18-wheelers from Natalac Express and booked loads of freight to every Benzino show. Nat's dad says, "it ain't work unless i see elbows and a*******, but Natalac works his butt off." Natalac normally multitasks his truckloads and rap shows on his own, so performing with Benzino was easy.

Father's Day and Natalac's dad's birthday is on the same day, so it's a very special release for Natalac. Most men don't get much acknowledgement on Father's Day. It's terrible compared to Mother's Day, but this year, rapper Natalac, who gave you the Step Daddy anthem "Step Daddy Superman Pappy" is giving you 'Love & Pimp-Hop' feat. JT Money, La Chat, Benzino, Hybrid803, Sligh Talkbox, Mr. Mince, Drumlordz Shawty, Haze karolina, Nuke Fie, Professor Hoe Tester, Stormy Stori, Rivaside KP, Mikhail Muhammad, Nicole Marie, Kokane, Suga Free, Mr Smith aka Boss Money & Kollard Green for Father's Day. Enjoy!

