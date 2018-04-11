Sheldon Good & Company Announces The Auction Of Prime Downtown Naperville, IL Commercial Building

425 W. Jackson Avenue was previously home to the Naperville Park District's Planning and Parks Police Departments. The building was originally a commercial facility and purchased in 2002 by the Naperville Park District and underwent a small renovation in 2014 to the entrance vestibule and reception desk. The total site area is approximately 8,217 SF and contains five (5) parking spaces along the east side of the building. Originally constructed 50 years ago, 425 W. Jackson Ave. remains in good, well maintained condition.

This building is ideally located two blocks from the main portion of downtown Naperville, an established and still growing suburb of Chicago. An award-winning community roughly 30 miles from both downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport, Naperville is ideal for professionals and families to live, work, and play.

"This auction is a tremendous opportunity for a business owner to bid and buy a new headquarters for their business or expand their current operation to one of Chicago's premiere established and constantly growing suburbs," states Jonathan Cuticelli, Principal Auctioneer at Sheldon Good & Company.

"The Naperville Park District looks forward to collaborating with Sheldon Good & Company representatives and business owners who wish to acquire the office building located at 425 W. Jackson Ave.," according to Ray McGury, Executive Director.

Bids are to be delivered to Sheldon Good & Company, Attn: Naperville Commercial Bldg. Project Manager, 635 Madison Avenue, Suite 1300, New York, NY 10022, by 5:00 PM CT, May 16th, 2018. For additional information on the auction and to view the property by appointment, call 800-516-0014 or visit www.SheldonGood.com.

