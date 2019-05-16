Sheldon Maschler, Boca Raton, FL, Donates $105k to Purchase Magen David Adom Ambulance for Israel

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheldon Maschler of Boca Raton, Florida, has pledged to donate $105,000 to Magen David Adom (MDA), for the purchase of a new ambulance for the organization's work in Israel.

Magen David Adom is Israel's national ambulance, blood-services, and disaster-relief organization, serving as emergency medical first-responders for the state's 8.8 million people. Though MDA is the only organization mandated by the Israeli government to serve in this role, it is not a government agency, therefore it relies on fundraising to meet its needs.

"The work done by Magen David Adom is inspiring and unfortunately necessary," said Sheldon Maschler, "In a 24-hour period nearly 300 rockets were shot into Israel recently, and there is no end to the attacks in sight. MDA works tirelessly at their life-saving missions and deserve the crucial supplies and equipment to help them succeed as they put their own lives on the line daily to help others."

Ever aware of his humble origins, Sheldon has never lost sight of the needs of others less fortunate, especially those who struggle to overcome adversity and who, if given the opportunity, might similarly seek to defeat injustice and repression.

Sheldon's drive and determination resulted in the success of several companies including Datek Online, I-Clearing, and Island ECN. Datek was eventually acquired by Ameritrade in 2002, and Island ECN was acquired by Instinet in 2002, which later was acquired by the Nasdaq Stock Market in 2005.

Sheldon and his wife Liz currently reside in Boca Raton, Florida. He is the proud father of three sons as well as seven grandchildren.

Members of the American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) are still looking for donations for a variety of needs. To donate please visit the AFMDA website here.

