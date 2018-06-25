Sheldon Xia, Founder & CEO of BitMart to attend Blockchain Connect Conference - Silicon Valley 2018

"It's always great to meet with other blockchain industry leaders," said Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO of BitMart. "There are always new innovative projects applying blockchain technology in ways we've never seen at these conferences and it's exciting to get a chance to meet the people behind them."

The conference agenda will be packed with insights from keynote speakers and panel members, including Co-founder and CEO of Civic Vinny Lingham, CEO and Founder of BTCC Bobbly Lee, Founder of Qtum Patrick Dai, and SVP of Product for Ripple Asheesh Birla. Topics will include the Korean Blockchain Industry, Anti-Money Laundering, Building Fully Trustworthy Smart Contracts and Blockchain Ecosystems, Blockchain Adoption for the Real World, and more. For the full agenda visit Blockchain Connect 2018 Agenda.

About Blockchain Connect 2018

The Blockchain Connect Conference - Silicon Valley 2018 is to bring together thousands of influential thought leaders to an intensive two-day blockchain discussion.

Having the most brilliant blockchain startups exhibiting and demoing, Blockchain Connect Conference - Silicon Valley 2018 will be the dreamland for you to catch the next crypto unicorn.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier digital asset trading platform with more than 430,000 users from over 160 countries. BitMart offers crypto-to-crypto trading for coins and utility tokens only. BitMart has a global team with extensive industry experience from all over the world including the United States, Russia, India, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. Since launching in March, BitMart has a total trading volume of over $190,000,000 USD. BitMart currently offers 37 trading pairs for BTC, ETH, USDT, ZIL, EFX, XRR, ONT, XLM, EOS, VEN, NEO, OMG, ZRX, IOST, ABT, MOBI, KAN, and BMX.

BitMart has also announced two new promotions this month, including their new Refer-A-Friend Program and Lucky Draw Trading Event.

