Shelf Engine and Dollar General Embark on National Expansion to Implement Fully Automated AI Powered Ordering for Produce

Partnership enables improved accessibility of fresh food for Dollar General customers

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to provide convenient access to fresh affordable foods, Dollar General is joining forces with Shelf Engine for a national rollout of its automated AI ordering technology for produce. By the end of fiscal year 2023, this collaboration will see Shelf Engine's cutting-edge AI technology implemented in approximately 3,000 stores, reaffirming Dollar General's commitment to addressing food insecurity across the country.

This national expansion follows a successful two-phased pilot that began December 2022 of Shelf Engine's unique technology in more than 400 Dollar General stores. Its AI-driven platform is designed to generate orders, with a goal of optimizing in-stock levels that directly contribute to providing Dollar General customers with the freshest food possible.

"The partnership between Dollar General and Shelf Engine highlights a shared commitment to fresh food access in a way that positively impacts the customer experience and Dollar General's business," said Stefan Kalb, co-founder and CEO of Shelf Engine. "We believe this partnership will continue to revolutionize and streamline order management across the enterprise."

"Adopting Shelf Engine's AI solutions aligns seamlessly with our mission of Serving Others, helping our teams enhance value and convenience for our customers," stated Allen Warch, vice president, division merchandise manager with leadership of fresh merchandise at Dollar General. "This collaboration is a strategic step towards improving our operational efficiency while serving our customers with improved in-stock levels of fresh produce."

About Shelf Engine
Shelf Engine is transforming the food supply chain by helping grocery stores drastically reduce food waste while increasing profits. Using its own AI, Shelf Engine provides grocers with accurate orders for every SKU for highly perishable foods, eliminating loss of inventory and out-of-stocks. Shelf Engine's unique business model handles the entire ordering process from vendor management to shelf optimization. Launched in 2016, Seattle-based Shelf Engine manages orders for leading grocers at thousands of locations nationwide.

