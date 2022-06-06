Shelf-mounted Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 5.52 billion | 61% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

For more information related to market growth, View our Sample Report Now

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Improvement in robotic system integration services is one of the trends in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The advantages offered by shelf-mounted robots is driving the shelf-mounted robots market growth. However, factors such as high initial investment may challenge the market growth.

The is driving the shelf-mounted robots market growth. However, factors such as may challenge the market growth. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 9.19%.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 9.19%. What is the parent market of the shelf-mounted robots market?

The global industrial machinery market is the parent market of the shelf-mounted robots market.

Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Material Handling: The material handling segment will have the highest market share during the forecast period. Many players opt for shelf-mounted robots to process materials that are deformed and reshaped. Moreover, robots are being used for hot-working processes such as forging and extrusion and cold working processes such as drawing, shearing, and bending are increasingly being robotized.

will have the highest market share during the forecast period. Many players opt for shelf-mounted robots to process materials that are deformed and reshaped. Moreover, robots are being used for hot-working processes such as forging and extrusion and cold working processes such as drawing, shearing, and bending are increasingly being robotized.

Assembly



Welding



Surface Treatment And Finishing



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 61% of the market during the forecast period. The emphasis of governments on technological advances related to information communication technology (ICT) and digital connectivity will drive the shelf-mounted robots market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

will account for 61% of the market during the forecast period. The emphasis of governments on technological advances related to information communication technology (ICT) and digital connectivity will drive the shelf-mounted robots market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. View our Sample Report

Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2022-2026: Scope

The shelf-mounted robots market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2022-2026: Key Vendor Analysis

ABB Ltd., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Staubli International AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist shelf-mounted robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the shelf-mounted robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the shelf-mounted robots market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shelf-mounted robots market vendors

Related Reports:

Hospitality Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Waste Sorting Robots Market by End-user, Geography, and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Shelf-mounted Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.52 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Staubli International AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Material handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Material handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Material handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Material handling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Material handling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Assembly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Assembly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Assembly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Assembly - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Assembly - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Welding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Welding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Welding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Welding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Welding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Surface treatment and finishing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Surface treatment and finishing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Surface treatment and finishing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Surface treatment and finishing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Surface treatment and finishing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 106: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: FANUC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: FANUC Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.

Exhibit 123: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Staubli International AG

Exhibit 128: Staubli International AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Staubli International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Staubli International AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Staubli International AG - Key offerings

10.10 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 132: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio