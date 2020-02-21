Shelia Ann Conway, MD, FAOA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelia Ann Conway, MD, FAOA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Educator in the field of Medicine for her work as a Professor and Chief of Orthopaedic Oncology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

One of the fifty medical schools in the United States, Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami is renowned for its state-of-the-art academic medical center. Educating the next generation of medical professionals, the center prides itself on exceptional, compassionate health care.

In addition to her role as Professor and Chief, Dr. Conway currently serves as the Program Director of the Orthopedic Surgery Residency and the Musculoskeletal Oncology Fellowship. She has obtained these prestige positions due to expertise in orthopedic surgery, and musculoskeletal oncology, and her passion for medical education. She has eleven years of sterling service in the medical field.

An academic scholar, Dr. Conway received a Bachelor of Art from the University of California-Berkeley. She continued higher education, earning a Doctorate of Medicine from Temple University School of Medicine. In 2007, she completed a residency at Monmouth Medical Center and, in 2008, a fellowship at University of Miami Department of Orthopaedic Oncology. Shortly after, the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery awarded her board certification in orthopaedic surgery.

Dr. Conway is an active member of the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society, the Ruth Jackson Orthopaedic Society, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a fellow of the American Orthopaedic Association (FAOA). Most recently, she graduated in the inaugural class of the AOA-APEX leadership Certificate Program –co-sponsored by the AOA and USC Marshall School of Business.

Prior to her medical career, Dr. Conway was a nationally and internationally ranked competitive swimmer and earned All-American recognition at the University of California at Berkeley. When not at work, Dr. Conway continues to enjoy the water and outdoors. She enjoys gardening, scuba diving, boating, and underwater photography. She is committed to human rights and is charitable to Planned Parenthood and the Human Rights Campaign.

The University of Miami Department of Orthopaedic Surgery has honored Dr. Conway with Teacher of the Year Award and she has been recognized in multiple University articles for her ongoing initiatives in improving diversity in the orthopaedic profession.

Dr. Conway dedicates this recognition to her parents, Brian and Barbara Conway, her brothers Kevin and Sean Conway, her sister-in-laws Shelli and Michele, and her nieces and nephew, Abby, Allison, Max, and Fiona. She is incredibly grateful for their love, support and encouragement throughout her life and orthopaedic career.

