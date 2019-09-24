Shell Awards Global Enterprise Framework Agreement to Mangan Software Solutions Inc.

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangan Software Solutions (MSS), the global leader in Safety Lifecycle Management software, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a five-year global Enterprise Framework Agreement (EFA) by Shell Information Technology International B.V. The EFA enables Shell and Shell's affiliates to deploy the award-winning software platform Safety Lifecycle Manager (SLM) to manage the Safety Instrumented Systems Lifecycle for new facilities and their integrated upstream, downstream, and midstream lines of business.

This agreement follows successful business and use cases of implementing SLM across multiple lines of business. The use cases found efficiencies in:

Cleaner hand-over of process safety information to operations during capital projects

A reduction of 74% in man-hours needed for functional safety engineering

32% reduction in man-hours to develop Safety Requirement Specifications

Significant operational savings through the optimization of safety critical trip function testing

Speed and ease of use for Safety System monitoring and bypass authorizations

"We are thrilled to be a part of Shell's historic digital transformation," said Steve Whiteside, President of Mangan Software Solutions. "It was truly an honor to work alongside the pioneers at Shell who were seeking to leverage the latest cloud technology has to offer in order to offer unprecedented visibility into the health of their safety systems. Along this journey, the integration of SLM into their engineering practices has uncovered cost efficiencies at both Greenfield projects and their existing facilities. We look forward to the opportunity to continue to add value to Shell around the world throughout the duration of this agreement."

At their existing facilities, Shell's engineers relied on multiple databases owned by different departments. Legacy applications lacked the technology to actively manage the health of the safety systems after the design phase. When information changed in one database, it required significant rework in the others. By consolidating critical process safety information into SLM, engineers were able to quickly view the HAZOP and LOPA study data associated with each Safety Instrumented Function and their components. This enabled engineering, operations and leadership to make quicker and informed decisions around bypasses during process deviations. This digital approach will help Shell's engineers and leadership to ensure the safety systems at their facilities from the design phase throughout their lifecycle are operated and maintained safely and efficiently, helping to shifting the organization to a more data centric approach.

"This Enterprise Framework Agreement standardizes the deployment and centralization of Mangan SLM as the Safety Lifecycle Asset and Management Platform for Shell Globally. Our team has worked side-by-side with Shell Safety Lifecycle experts and business units for the past 3 years to combine our software technology and Shell's business process to help transition their existing safety lifecycle systems of record," said Jeremy Lucas, the CTO of Mangan Software Solutions.

ABOUT Mangan Software Solutions: MSS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mangan, Inc. that leverages technology and software services to automate, implement, and execute functional and process safety engineering processes for the energy and chemical industries. Headquartered in Houston with offices in Atlanta and London, MSS has over 20 years of experience developing powerful products and solutions to create value and drive process improvements for clients. MSS deploys its innovative software products, the SLM software suite and SPInspector, to industries that require reliable high-performance automation solutions. For more information, visit ManganSoftware.com.

