Shell Energy business-to-business brand expands across the U.S.

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MP2 Energy, LLC1, along with other affiliate entities2, will now go to market for commercial customers in the U.S. as Shell Energy, in a move demonstrating strong customer focus and signaling the strength of one energy brand dedicated to serving customers' complete energy transition needs. The Shell Energy brand will encompass the customer-facing elements under which affiliates market wholesale and retail power, natural gas and environmental products, demand response, asset management, and energy solution sales to commercial and industrial customers.

Under the rebrand, MP2 Energy and other affiliates' existing customer contracts will not change. Shell Energy provides a comprehensive suite of integrated energy solutions – from one supplier. These integrated solutions allow Shell Energy to create tailored energy roadmaps based on business' individual needs. Existing and prospective customers will also benefit from direct access to Shell's global expertise, supported by one of the industry's largest energy trading operations.

"Integrating our energy offers under one brand is a positive step as we work to support our customers' decarbonization goals," said Glenn Wright, Vice President of Renewables and Energy Solutions for Shell in the Americas. "Our customers expect a certain level of expertise and support and providing them a consistent and recognizable brand offering allows us to build on the heritage of customer service and energy expertise that we've brought to the market for more than 20 years."

Electricity is the fastest-growing part of the energy system and, when generated from renewable sources, has a big role to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Shell Energy is working to build momentum in the energy transition by providing more and cleaner energy solutions to commercial customers across a portfolio of gas, power, and environmental products. Shell Energy is supporting the evolving energy needs of commercial customers, helping them navigate their business challenges.

Residential energy customers of MP2 Energy, LLC and other Shell affiliates are not impacted by this rebrand of those entities; only commercial business customers will see a change in the brand.

For more than 10 years, Shell has ranked in the top 3 power and gas wholesalers in the US and Canada .

. MP2 Energy and Shell Energy operating in the western US combined have ranked in the top 10 non-residential energy retailers in the US. *

*Wholesale rankings according to Platts' Gas & Power Rankings 2021; Retail rankings according to DNV GL 2020 Market Share Landscape report

Shell Energy offers a mix of power, gas, and renewable products that allow businesses to make bundled purchase agreements that are custom fit to their power needs and carbon goals.

Shell Energy delivers service with a deep commitment to offer customers maximum value and cleaner, integrated solutions that meet their evolving energy needs.

Shell Energy offers solutions across the entire energy value chain, and customers can lean on its scale, resources, and expert guidance to understand the full energy picture.

Progress starts with better energy management. Shell Energy's comprehensive behind-the-meter energy solutions help customers manage their energy usage and help meet their sustainability goals.



Customers can look to Shell Energy to deliver more and cleaner energy. That means they can depend on their power supply for critical infrastructure with renewable options tailored to their organization's goals.

