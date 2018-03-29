Shell expands operated footprint in Brazil with new deep-water blocks

Shell will pay its share of the total signing bonuses, equating for all bids to approximately USD $70-million (R$ 235-million).

"We continue to demonstrate our commitment to growing our production in Brazil and our strong belief in the value deep-water resources brings to our global portfolio," said Andy Brown, Upstream Director, Shell. "This bid round offers significant potential for additional deep-water discoveries. These lease commitments fall within our agreed capital ceiling and are consistent with our value-based approach."

Globally, Shell plans to invest $5-6 billion each year through 2020 into its deep water business to strategically grow production and returns for the company. The business is on track to deliver annual, free cash flow of $6-7-billion by 2020 (at $60/barrel Brent RT 2016).

NEW ACREAGE ADDED TO SHELL BRASIL'S PORTFOLIO

Campos Basin:

C-M-791 – Shell Brasil (40% - operator), Petrogal Brasil (20%), Chevron Brazil (40%)

Potiguar Basin:

POT-M-948 – Shell Brasil (100%)

POT-M-859 – Petrobras (60%), Shell Brasil (40%)

POT-M-952 – Petrobras (60%), Shell Brasil (40%)

EDITORS NOTE

EDITORS NOTE

, from which approximately 10% of our global oil and gas production originates. Shell has operated Upstream and Downstream businesses in Brazil for 105-years and was the first international oil company to commercially produce oil after the state monopoly eased in the late 1990s.

