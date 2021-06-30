Shell Joint Venture Atlantic Shores Granted Right To Power New Jersey Residents With Renewable Wind Energy

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities issued an order giving Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores), the 50-50 joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US LLC (Shell), the right to provide clean offshore wind energy to power the state of New Jersey. Through a rigorous bid and selection process, Atlantic Shores won the rights to provide 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable offshore energy, enough energy to power over 700,000 homes.

Subject to a future investment decision, once constructed Atlantic Shores will develop and operate in a lease area located approximately 10-20 miles off the coast of New Jersey between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light. In addition, Atlantic Shores has pledged a range of comprehensive job training, academic, community and manufacturing initiatives to boost the local economy and communities.

"This win by Atlantic Shores progresses Shell's investment in renewable power and the communities we serve," said James Cotter, GM of US Offshore Wind. "Shell remains confident about the future of offshore wind and this latest achievement will help us deliver on our low carbon ambitions and help to provide more of the clean power options that the world needs."

Shell's target is to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society's progress towards achieving net-zero. As part of the measures to fulfill its targets, Shell is progressing its wind business by building on a foundation of offshore experience and leveraging operational excellence, including safety and cost-efficiency, with positive community and regulatory relationships.

Shell's interest with Atlantic Shores is an opportunity to provide offshore wind energy to the northeast United States , which is quickly becoming the nation's leading geography in the pursuit of offshore wind power. New Jersey has set one of the most ambitious Renewable Portfolio Standards in the country by requiring 35% of the energy sold in the state to come from qualifying energy sources by 2025 and 50% by 2030.

, which is quickly becoming the nation's leading geography in the pursuit of offshore wind power. has set one of the most ambitious Renewable Portfolio Standards in the country by requiring 35% of the energy sold in the state to come from qualifying energy sources by 2025 and 50% by 2030. Atlantic Shores is Shell's second significant entry into US offshore wind. In 2018, Mayflower Wind Energy LLC, a joint venture with Shell and Ocean Winds, won leasing rights to submit projects to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to provide offshore wind energy to Massachusetts . Once constructed, subject to a future investment decision, the lease area could generate approximately 2 GW of clean electricity each year. Combined, Shell and its partners would provide enough renewable energy to power over 1.2 million homes in the northeast US.

. Once constructed, subject to a future investment decision, the lease area could generate approximately 2 GW of clean electricity each year. Combined, Shell and its partners would provide enough renewable energy to power over 1.2 million homes in the northeast US. On February 11, 2021 , Shell set forth its Powering Progress strategy, including details of how it will achieve its target to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society's progress as it works towards the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the increase in the average global temperature to 1.5°C.

, Shell set forth its Powering Progress strategy, including details of how it will achieve its target to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society's progress as it works towards the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the increase in the average global temperature to 1.5°C. For more details on Shell's Powering Progress strategy, please visit www.shell.com/poweringprogress.

For more details on Shell's climate target, please visit www.shell.com/climatetarget.

Royal Dutch Shell plc, incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses that include renewable energy projects. For further information, visit www.shell.com. Find out more at: https://www.shell.com/energy-and-innovation/new-energies.html

