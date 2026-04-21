Shell LiveWire Supports 21 Louisiana Entrepreneurs to Drive Local Economic Growth in 2026

Shell LiveWire Louisiana and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center support local entrepreneurs with training, coaching, and networks to grow strong businesses and communities.

NEW ORLEANS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell USA, Inc., in collaboration with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC), selected 21 local entrepreneurs to join the 2026 Louisiana cohort of Shell LiveWire, Shell's flagship enterprise development program. Now in its fourth year in Louisiana, the program helps small business owners grow through access to knowledge, skills, networks and resources that support long term economic opportunity.

Shell LiveWire's 2026 Louisiana cohort brings together entrepreneurs from a wide range of industries, including health and wellness services, counseling and diagnostics, construction and electrical trades, logistics and transportation, veterinary care, professional and business services, food and catering, photography, outdoor recreation, and lawn care.

Meet the 2026 Shell LiveWire Louisiana Cohort.

"Shell LiveWire Louisiana invests in entrepreneurs who are strengthening the state's economy today and building its future," said Colette Hirstius, President, Shell USA, Inc. "Supporting small businesses drives job creation, economic diversification, and stronger communities, underscoring Shell's commitment to Louisiana for more than 100 years."

The program aims to connect participants to support networks within their markets to help build and expand businesses across 13 rural parishes in South Louisiana: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, and Terrebonne.

LSBDC acts as the local implementing partner for the program, bringing a proven curriculum customized to meet the needs of the Shell LiveWire Louisiana cohort. The sessions are delivered by local subject-matter experts in marketing, finance, and team management.

"Each entrepreneur selected for this cohort brings a strong vision for growth and a deep commitment to their community," said Heidi Melancon, Associate LSBDC State Director. "Our partnership with Shell LiveWire allows us to match that ambition with expert guidance, tailored support, and a trusted network that helps businesses scale with confidence."

About Shell LiveWire

Shell LiveWire is the flagship enterprise development program of Shell. Shell LiveWire's mission is to stimulate local economies by promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and meaningful employment. Every year, Shell LiveWire supports thousands of individuals in accessing knowledge, skills, networks, and resources to turn business ideas into successful enterprises that provide sustainable incomes, create jobs, strengthen local communities and drive innovation.

Starting in Scotland in 1982, the program is now active in 16 countries around the world. In 2025, Shell LiveWire trained more than 2,500 people, supporting over 790 existing and new businesses, creating more than 1,000 jobs, and sustaining more than 2,600 jobs.

About Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC)

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network (LSBDC) is a mission and performance-driven organization dedicated to delivering measurable results for small businesses across the state. For more than four decades, LSBDC has provided high-quality consulting, training, and technical assistance to support long-term business growth and sustainability. Established in 1983, LSBDC is the nation's largest small business assistance network and an active member of America's Small Business Development Association. Louisiana's network comprises ten university-based regional centers that collectively serve more than 3,880 businesses, facilitate over $46 million in capital formation, help launch nearly 200 new businesses, create more than 738 jobs, and provide training to nearly 5,500 entrepreneurs.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Shell USA, Inc.