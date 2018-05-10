Shell remains oil & gas industry's most ideal employer

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigzone™ just released their proprietary second annual Ideal Employer research. The study explores current market sentiments of global oil and gas professionals, particularly in regard to their choice of ideal employers.

Shell, Halliburton, ExxonMobil, Chevron and BP make up the top five in this year's global study which included responses from 6,620 oil and gas industry companies from over 100 countries.

The study goes beyond the surface and explores the professional, demographic, and attitudinal nuances that determine who oil and gas professionals consider their 'Ideal Employer'. The study resulted in a wealth of insights from the top 30 global ideal employers, in addition to regional, sector, and gender comparisons. The 2018 Rigzone Ideal Employer survey results provide companies within the Oil & Gas industry unique insights from the mindset of the professional and can be leveraged to guide brand strategy.

Chad Norville, Rigzone President noted, "Through the 2018 Rigzone Ideal Employer survey, oil & gas professionals have provided a clear message to the industry that they want to engage in challenging work in a safe environment for health-conscious organizations at a competitive salary. From a market recovery perspective, the 2018 Rigzone Ideal Employer results revealed drillers generally ranking higher than 2017 Ideal Employer results framed within a backdrop of rising oil and energy supply and demand economics nearing equilibrium at longer term averages."

What industry pros value most, globally

Globally, commitment to health and safety is the single most important attribute (securing 91%), followed by competitive salary (89%), managing business with integrity (89%), interesting and challenging work (88%), and positive organizational culture (88%).

Regionally, only respondents in North America and Europe chose factors other than safety as their top priority. Salary, and managing business with integrity were joint top for North America, and the focus was on 'interesting/challenging work' and competitive salary for Europe.

By gender

Other interesting insights included specifiers by gender, generation and job seekers.

Globally, women in the industry most value integrity in business management while men most value commitment to health and safety. Both women and men ranked competitive salary as their second-ranking attribute. Overall, manages business with integrity, positive organizational culture, and manageable working hours were key differentiators between females and males.

By generation

The study showed slight variation by generation. Globally, all generations listed commitment to health and safety as most important (Millennials - 91%, Gen-X – 91%, Baby Boomers - 90%). Moreover, for Gen-X, competitive salary was a tie for ranking most important at 91%. Similarly, Baby Boomers showed a tie for most valued – manages business with integrity (90%), which was also ranked second for Millennials.

By job seekers and career managers

Across the world, active job seekers (91%), career managers (91%), engineers (90%), drilling/rig professionals (91%) and HSE professionals (96%) all ranked commitment to health and safety as the most important quality in an ideal employer. However, passive job seekers ranked competitive salary as most important (90%).

Global Top 30 Ideal Employers

Shell, Halliburton, ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Schlumberger, Total, Saudi Aramco, BHGE, Weatherford International, Transocean, Statoil, Maersk, ConocoPhillips, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC), Seadrill, Nabors Drilling, Saipem, PETRONAS, ENI, ENSCO, Wood Pic, TechnipFMC, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation (KNPC), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Qatar Petroleum (QP), Marathon Oil, BHP Petroleum.

About the Survey

Our 2018 Ideal Employer research was conducted via an online survey tool between the months of June 2017 to November 2017. In total, the survey garnered 6,620 responses from over 100 countries. Respondents were asked to provide their top three ideal employers in an open text box with predictive entry. Respondents were asked to rank various employer attributes and then rate their ideal employers. Respondents were asked to indicate if they ever worked for their choice of ideal employer. The survey was distributed via a range of channels - email, on-site advertising, paid search and social media channels.

Link to the Ideal Employer survey - http://www.rigzone.com/idealemployer

