Shell selects E.ON to operate Texas Wind Farm

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Wind Ventures, LLC, a subsidiary of Shell Wind Energy ("Shell"), has signed an operations and maintenance contract with E.ON Energy Services LLC (EES) for its site near Fluvanna, Texas. E.ON will perform scheduled maintenance services on the 160-megawatt (MW) site.

Shell owns and operates the Brazos Wind Farm, which uses Mitsubishi 1000A turbines. E.ON will perform scheduled maintenance and trouble-shooting for the site in daily coordination with Brazos.

"Shell is a responsible and experienced owner of wind farms with which E.ON is excited to forge a collaborative working relationship," said John Franklin, Senior Vice President E.ON North America Operations. "There is a new trend emerging with owners looking to actively manage their wind farms and still engage qualified contractors to help them meet their goals. This is a new approach where the owner and contractor work collaboratively regarding site maintenance. We expect to see other owners follow Shell's lead in exploring this approach," Franklin added. "As an owner ourselves, we understand how important it is to control costs and maintain production. We are confident this partnership will help Brazos accomplish both."

E.ON operates more than 400 of its own Mitsubishi turbines and brings a wealth of experience to the site.

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, focusing entirely on energy networks, customer solutions and renewables. In the 2017 financial year, more than 40,000 employees from 90 nations generated sales of around $42 billion. Around 32 million customers purchase gas and electricity from E.ON. Within the global renewables segment E.ON is a leading company. The company has already invested more than $11 billion and operates nearly 5.4 gigawatts of renewable capacity. E.ON Energy Services (EES) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of E.ON North America and provides asset management, BOP, energy management and Operations and Maintenance services to third-party customers. EES has more than 20 sites under contract in North America and manages more than 2.5 GW of assets through its state-of-the-art Renewables Operation Center in Austin, Texas.

