SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology Welcomes Jim Garstka as Vice President of Sales

COOPERSBURG, Pa., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Garstka joins our executive team as the head of Global Sales, reporting to CEO, Wayne Jeveli. SHELLBACK has spent the last year positioning for explosive growth in capacity and product offering, while adding to our global footprint. With the addition of Jim, an industry leader in the sales of semiconductor capital equipment solutions, we are poised for continued expansion to support our customers as the industry embarks on unprecedented growth.

Jim comes with a proven ability to increase company revenue, serve current customers better, deliver sales growth in emerging markets, scale a global sales organization, and increase shareholder value.

Jim has over 15 years as a senior sales and management leader with domestic and international experience in the semiconductor, advanced packaging, medical device and advanced manufacturing industries. He's known in the industry for building and managing cross-functional sales teams around the world and taking companies through periods of expansive growth opportunities.

"We're thrilled to have Jim join our executive team and help us steer the future of SHELLBACK. He's a proven professional with demonstrated experience taking teams to that next level. Jim already knows our target markets and customers well, while also possessing very pertinent product knowledge on our primary technologies. It's really a perfect match between a gifted executive and a company with unlimited potential." – Wayne Jeveli, CEO SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology, LLC.

About SHELLBACK

SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology represents the union of two industry-leading proven semiconductor brands—OEM Group and RITE Track—with a combined 50 years of experience around the globe. Sharing a commitment to pioneering intellectual property and unparalleled customer service, SHELLBACK provides new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment and services to enable emerging and legacy markets, such as LEDs, MEMS, Wireless, Power, Energy Harvesting, WLP, Data Storage, Analog, and Logic. With one of the industry's largest installed bases of equipment at over 700+ customers world-wide, SHELLBACK offers proprietary products from SEMITOOL, VARIAN, Applied P5000, SVG Track, and more, as well as a combination of best-in-class technologies for Wafer Carrier Inspection and Cleaning—the EAGLEi and STORM.

