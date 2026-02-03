Shellee Howard Takes the Spotlight on Daymond John's Next Level CEO

The educational series showcases visionary entrepreneurs building influence through impact, expertise and execution

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shellee Howard, founder and CEO of College Ready, a global college admissions and scholarship consulting firm that helps students plan for college with purpose while helping families minimize debt, will appear on Next Level CEO, hosted by Daymond John, a series that spotlights influential entrepreneurs and executives who are shaping industries and redefining modern leadership.

Shellee Howard

College Ready grew out of Howard's firsthand experience navigating a college admissions system that many families find opaque and overwhelming. Determined to create a clearer path, she applied a disciplined, purpose-driven planning approach with her own children. Her oldest son, a student at a large public high school that had never sent a graduate to an Ivy League university, earned admission to Harvard University and graduated debt-free. Her second child later completed a debt-free degree at the University of Alabama. Those experiences became the blueprint for the framework Howard developed and now teaches families through College Ready, prioritizing purpose, family values and long-term financial wellness alongside academic ambition.

Over the past 18 years, College Ready has guided more than 2,500 students to acceptance at their top-choice universities, achieving admission rates five times higher than the national average. Students in the program have earned more than $48 million in scholarships, with an average of $30,000 per student.

"Next Level CEO highlights leaders who are building something meaningful and sustainable, and it's an honor to be part of a series that showcases impact-driven entrepreneurship," said Howard. "Building College Ready has always been about creating access, clarity and opportunity for families navigating one of the most important decisions of their lives. I'm excited to share how purpose-driven leadership and strategic planning can open doors for students while protecting long-term financial wellness."

Next Level CEO features an exclusive group of entrepreneurs, CEOs and business leaders whose stories are showcased alongside high-caliber founders known for building impactful companies and enduring legacies. The series highlights leadership at pivotal moments of growth, emphasizing the power of vision, resilience and execution, while positioning featured leaders as trusted authorities within their industries.

Howard has been featured on FOX, CBS and NBC and continues to advocate for accessible, debt-conscious approaches to higher education through her work with families worldwide. For more information on Shellee Howard and College Ready, please visit www.CollegeReadyPlan.com.

