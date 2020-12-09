Shelley Biggs’ mantra comes to life in the book “She Rises For Tomorrow”

She Rises For Tomorrow addresses head-on the genuine problems that modern women face, including fears of being stuck in the traditional job, in which you do something you less than love – and sell your precious time – just to pay the bills.

If the thought of getting up every morning and working 8-10 hours to make the dreams of someone else come true makes you have a sinking feeling in your stomach, Shelley says there is a better way. Freedom, however, won't come just from wishing you were free. It comes from taking active steps – and trusting in the journey to get there.

Do you know your goals but don't quite know how to fulfill them? Suppose you're a woman who is fascinated by the thought of making your own rules, running your own business, and achieving financial stability from home. In that case, Shelley will help you create an escape plan to entrepreneurial freedom with measurable action steps that will bring your dreams into reality.

Shelley co-authored She Rises For Tomorrow because she believes that sharing her story of overcoming challenges can only inspire others. She says that it is rare for many women to master the art of juggling business success and personal success – and she is proud to have a hand in changing that.

"Never settle for the ordinary, thrive on challenges, and don't forget to love your family," is her mantra. This mantra guided her along her journey to helping countless women become spiritual rebels, freedom fighters, and balancing prodigies in a world where so many women are forced to sacrifice family for success – or success for family.

