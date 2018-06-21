Shelley Joy Honored for Ongoing Contributions in Fine Art

A respected presence in the artistic community, Shelley Joy has made a name for herself as a contemporary artist who primarily works with oil painting. Since she began pursuing her artistic endeavors, Ms. Joy has taken great pride in exhibiting her paintings in galleries, as well as creating and selling paintings for buyers, mostly in New York City. Her work has been featured at museums and galleries throughout the world, including Museo de San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, Museum of Modern Art in New York City and Toyamaya Museum in Japan, among several others. Ms. Joy has also been credited as an exhibitor at Vanderbilt Museum, New Atrium Museum of the Louvre, Domus Design Center, Sunda Fine Art and Blue Mountain Gallery. In addition, she has participated in group shows with Ambassador Galleries LTD, Charles Lucien Gallery and Puccio Gallery LTD.

Although Shelley Joy has found great success in her continued work as a painter, she is also widely known as a poet and performer. Specializing in theatrical art, she collaborates with other artists, including musicians, singers and actors, to create events where people may learn about the arts and music. In order to stay abreast of recent developments in her many fields of interest, Ms. Joy maintains involvement with numerous industry organizations, such as SAG-AFTRA, Actors' Equity Association, The Art Students League, and Broadcast Music, Inc. She is also actively associated with Doctors Without Borders, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Meals on Wheels America, Habitat for Humanity International and CARE.

In an effort to supplement her natural artistic ability, Shelley Joy has completed coursework through the Aegina Arts Center, New England School of Photography, The School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Tufts University, The American Sign Language and English Secondary School, Boston Museum School of Fine Arts and The Art Students League in New York. As she moves forward with her career, Ms. Joy looks forward to having her work exhibited in more museums and galleries. Above all else, she aims to continue creating works of art that the viewer can appreciate and enjoy. To learn more about Shelley Joy, please visit http://www.shelleyjoy.net.

