Shelley Smith - Actress, Supermodel and Founder of International Egg Donor Program, Dies at 70

News provided by

Maguire & Associates Law Firm

17 Aug, 2023, 16:49 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelley Smith was born on October 25, 1952, in Princeton, New Jersey, and became an internationally known supermodel who evolved into an accomplished actress. Smith passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023, in Los Angeles due to heart failure. Her husband, Michael Maguire, and family were by her side. Smith first came to prominence as a fashion model represented by the prestigious Ford Agency, appearing on many magazine covers in the 1970s and early 1980s. As an actor, Shelley appeared primarily on television, working steadily through the 1980s. Smith starred in two series, "The Associates" with Martin Short and created by James Brooks, Ed Weinberger, Stan Daniels and Charles Hauck after the 1985 NBC series "For Love and Honor." Smith made numerous guest appearances on scores of TV shows including "Murder She Wrote," "The Love Boat" and "Magnum P.I." to name just a few. Also, in the '80s, Smith began to display her charm, wit and intelligence as a regular star on game shows including "Super Password," "$25,000 Pyramid," "Celebrity Pyramid," and "Body Language."

Shelley Smith
Shelley Smith

Smith retired from acting in 1989 and obtained a master's degree in psychology from Antioch University. In 1991, she founded the Egg Donor Program and the Surrogacy Program (now "Hatch Fertility") to help couples overcome fertility issues, and she became a pioneer in the field of in vitro fertilization, egg donation and surrogacy. For decades she helped couples around the world to conceive and deliver babies they would otherwise not have had without Shelley's love and guidance. In 2005, Smith married Michael Maguire (Tony award winning actor and family law attorney) and they enjoyed an incredible marriage. "Smith's beautiful smile coupled with her wit and wisdom, touched everyone she knew and she passed away deeply in love with and deeply loved by her husband and family," her representative said. Smith is survived by her family including her children Nicky and Miranda Nathan, stepdaughter Fiona Maguire and her devoted husband Michael Maguire.

SOURCE: Maguire & Associates Law Firm
CONTACT: Jaffe & Company, Stephen Jaffe: (310) 275-7327

SOURCE Maguire & Associates Law Firm

