Shelley Warner Appointed Human Capital Director at Apogee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee, a leading provider of defense and security solutions for the US defense, government, and civilian industries, announced the appointment of Shelley Warner as the new Human Capital Director. With over three decades of dedicated experience in leadership and management, Warner brings a wealth of expertise to this pivotal role for the organization.

Throughout her career overseeing human resources, Warner has demonstrated a strong commitment to employee development, talent acquisition, organizational effectiveness, engagement, and retention strategies. Her proactive approach to human capital management has consistently driven positive outcomes for the companies she has served.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shelley Warner to Apogee as our new Human Capital Director," said Frank Varga, CEO of Apogee. "Her extensive background in human resources and involvement in operations is a valuable combination with our dynamic and diverse workforce. I look forward to her advocation for our exceptional employees and leading new initiatives to support our growing company."

Prior to joining Apogee, Warner served as the Deputy Program Manager at Odyssey Systems, where she was responsible for program operations and fostering a collaborative work environment. Her earlier career experience also includes human resources management roles at Parsons Corporation and Polaris Alpha. Warner holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University.

About Apogee

Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. defense and national security solutions. Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations. Apogee is a government services platform company within Bernhard Capital Partners. See what peak performance looks like by visiting www.ApogeeUSA.com.

