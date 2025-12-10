Shelly Launches Plug Gen4 - The Ultimate Smart Plug for Smart, Secure, Seamless Automation

Designed for unmatched flexibility and intelligent automation, the new smart plug offers multi-protocol connectivity, energy monitoring, local control, and data privacy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelly Group, a global leader in home automation and smart building solutions, today announced the availability of the Shelly Plug Gen4, the most versatile and privacy-focused smart plug on the market. Expanding upon the popular Gen4 portfolio, the new US-standard plug combines advanced connectivity, customizable automation, and robust energy management to deliver effortless, secure control for homes and businesses across North America.

Purpose-built to prioritize flexibility and ease of use, the Shelly Plug Gen4 supports Matter, Wi-Fi, Zigbee and local control connectivity for seamless interoperability across all major smart home ecosystems including Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Samsung SmartThings, Home Assistant and more. With real-time energy monitoring and powerful automation features, users can monitor and control a wide range of plug-in devices, optimize energy usage from anywhere, or choose to connect and automate devices locally to ensure complete privacy.

Engineered to provide so much more than on/off control, the Shelly Plug Gen4 can manage lighting, appliances, AV and other connected systems and brings robust automation capabilities to any outlet. Users can create personalized schedules, power-cycle connected devices, and trigger automations across entire connected ecosystems. Compact yet powerful, the plug provides flexibility for beginner smart home users and professionals alike.

Advanced users, businesses, and enterprises can unlock deeper automation potential by leveraging Shelly's scripting capabilities. Through the built in Shelly script editor or the expanding Shelly script library, users can browse, select, and load pre-configured scripts – such as automatically rebooting important networking equipment in the event of an internet outage – or create new custom automations that fit virtually any scenario. Already trusted by national retailers to automate in-store devices and networking equipment, Shelly Plug Gen4 delivers the reliability and scalability required for robust applications.

Key Features of the Shelly Plug Gen4:

Multi-protocol connectivity: Matter-certified, the Shelly Plug Gen4 supports Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and local control for easy integration with any connected ecosystem.

Energy monitoring: Real-time power consumption tracking helps identify inefficiencies and automate energy savings.

Privacy-first control: Full local control and operation with GDPR-compliant cloud infrastructure ensures data security and encourages user choice.

Custom automation and scripting: Flexibility to create advanced automations via JavaScript or load pre-programmed scripts from the Shelly script library.

High-power capacity: Supports loads up to 1800W / 15A, suitable for appliances, lighting, home electronics, office equipment, and more.

Robust safety features: Over wattage, over current, over voltage, over temperature and under voltage protections plus customizable values.

Plug-and-play convenience: Quick, effortless set up via the Shelly app with local or cloud-based control and multi-protocol support.

Built-in Lux Sensor and Customizable LED: Create automations based on light level and change the color/brightness of the backlit LED ring to indicate different states (on/off) and operate as a night light.

Commercial-level security: Includes TLS 1.2 and encrypted flash to safeguard all device communications and data.

"Shelly Plug Gen4 isn't just another smart plug; it has the potential to be the foundation of a smarter, more efficient home," said Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Shelly USA and co-founder of Shelly Group. "We've packed flexibility and intelligence into every inch to create a device that does so much more than on/off control; it helps end-users automate routines, manage energy, protect devices, and implement personalized experiences."

The Shelly Gen4 Plug is available now for purchase directly from us.shelly.com and through authorized distribution partners across North America in both white and black finishes. MSRP for the Shelly Gen4 US Plug is $19.99.

For more information about Shelly, please visit us.shelly.com.

About Shelly Group

Shelly USA, a subsidiary of Shelly Group SE, delivers innovative, affordable smart home solutions tailored to the U.S. market. With a diverse portfolio of smart relays, energy meters, lighting controls, and sensors, Shelly empowers users to create intelligent, energy-efficient smart homes with ease. Designed for flexibility, Shelly devices integrate seamlessly with major platforms like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings and Home Assistant—no hubs required—and enable users to control, automate, and monitor just about anything. Committed to privacy and security, Shelly offers GDPR-compliant devices with local control options, ensuring data remains secure. By blending affordability, reliability, and advanced functionality, Shelly makes smart home technology accessible and customizable for both first-time users and tech enthusiasts. Shelly USA proudly contributes to Shelly Group's global mission to bring high-quality IoT products to over 100 markets.

