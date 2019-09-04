Shelly's Building Supply And Universal Supply Team Up To Add Roofing And Siding At Pennsylvania Location

At the Kimberton location, Shelly's will continue to provide lumber, windows, doors, millwork, decking and specialty building products to customers in Chester and Montgomery Counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania. With the addition of Universal Supply, Kimberton will now offer roofing and siding products to area building professionals.

"Universal Supply is a known leader for roofing and siding products in the Mid-Atlantic," said Shelly's President Tim Krall. "We're excited to welcome them to Kimberton, which provides opportunities for both divisions to grow our customer bases."

"We're thrilled to partner with our great team at Shelly's on this unique opportunity and bring Universal's selection of the best brands of roofing and siding to Southeastern Pennsylvania," said US LBM Chief Development Officer and Universal Supply President Jeff Umosella. "This co-branding is a US LBM first and demonstrates our strategy of bringing market leaders together and leveraging the knowledge, experience and customer relationships of our local teams."

Located at 629 Pike Springs Rd, the Kimberton location is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be contacted at 610-933-1116 for building products and 610-482-4685 for roofing and siding.

Shelly's Building Supply is one of the oldest and largest suppliers of specialty building materials and manufactured components in eastern Pennsylvania. Based in Telford, Pa., Shelly's serves customers throughout the Philadelphia region and Lehigh Valley, operating eight locations across Bucks, Chester, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties.

Since 1965, Universal Supply has been providing customers with the best in specialty building products, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, cabinetry, millwork, fasteners and lumber. Today, Universal operates 16 locations in New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania, serving building professionals across the Mid-Atlantic.

Shelly's Building Supply and Universal Supply are divisions of US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

SOURCE US LBM

