Shelpful Launches A.I. Mini-Me: A Tool for the Growing Online Coaching Industry to Boost Client Accountability and Success

In just 5 minutes, coaches can train an A.I. Mini-Me that will chat with their clients to keep them on track with their teachings

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelpful, the company that raised a $3 million Seed investment from Sam Altman's fund – Apollo Projects, has announced the launch of A.I. mini-me, a virtual A.I. companion designed for the plethora of online coaches globally to keep clients engaged and accountable. These qualified coaches help with everyday self-improvement from nutrition, decluttering, parenting, business, social media strategies, and overall health and wellness.

The service helps their clients actually stick with the teachings they share (via online courses, workshops, programs) because the A.I. mini-me will be nudging them and gently reminding them to keep on top of things.

Online Coaching is Booming, But Clients Struggle to Stick with the Teachings

As of 2023, there were approximately 109,200 certified coaches worldwide, a 54% increase from 2019. The online coaching market is expected to continue to grow, reaching $11.7 billion, globally, by 2032, highlighting a growing demand for effective coaching solutions.

Despite the rise, research shows people have a hard time sticking with the online teachings. Online course completion rates average between 3% and 15%. And regardless of their offering (workshops, 1:1 coaching, cohort-based courses), many coaches report that keeping clients accountable and engaged is one of the top struggles they encounter.

Shelpful's A.I. mini-me gives coaches the opportunity to – in just 5 minutes – customize and train their own A.I. companion for clients that mirrors their coaching style and knowledge. Clients chat with their coach's mini-me over WhatsApp through daily check-ins, reminders and personalized support to help them stay consistent and on track with their coach's teachings.

"We developed our A.I. mini-me to solve a common problem many coaches face: keeping their clients accountable to their programs," said Sharon Pope, CEO and founder of Shelpful. "With an A.I. mini-me it's a win/win as coaches can extend their reach and impact without burnout, while clients are able to stay on track and achieve their goals."

Key Features of Shelpful's mini-me for coaches:

Quick and Easy Setup: Coaches can securely train their A.I. mini-me in just five minutes by giving simple instructions on what they want to support clients with, and optionally uploading any pertinent materials they want it to know such as PDFs, course workbooks, images, etc.

Coaches and clients can customize their mini-me to be tailored to meet the individual needs and goals of each client.

Coaches and clients can customize their mini-me to be tailored to meet the individual needs and goals of each client. Increased Client Success: With mini-me, coaches are able to maintain more consistent accountability and more targeted support with their clients, leading to higher satisfaction and more positive testimonials for their programs/workshops.

With mini-me, coaches are able to maintain more consistent accountability and more targeted support with their clients, leading to higher satisfaction and more positive testimonials for their programs/workshops. Recurring Revenue Opportunity: Shelpful will split the revenue with coaches for the A.I. mini-me. Coaches will also have the opportunity to offer Accountability check-ins, which they can set the price for. Coaches can charge anywhere from $15 extra per month (which may include a monthly check in from the coach) to $1,000 per month for frequent check-ins as well as video calls. Coaches have complete control over their offering.

The A.I. mini-me companion is built on top of Shelpful's most popular offering named HabitGPT. An A.I. Productivity Assistant operating over WhatsApp that proactively texts members to keep them on track of to-do lists, provides personalized reminders and follows up on habits/tasks.

Available Now to Customize and Invite Clients

Shelpful has invited coaches to sign up for the free A.I. mini-me beta program, where they can test out the A.I. support and invite clients to get support. They will also have access to the beta Coaching Portal to optionally chime in on their clients' chats to offer even greater accountability, access to strategic problem solving and to celebrate wins.

"Our mission at Shelpful has always been to help more people stick with their habits and achieve their goals," added Pope. "A.I. mini-me allows us to partner with passionate coaches who share in this mission, offering them a cutting-edge tool that enhances both client success and business growth."

To join the A.I. mini-me beta or learn more, visit shelpful.com/coach

About Shelpful, Inc.

Shelpful (super+helpful) is an instant accountability service that helps you follow your pursuits and build lasting habits (they nudge you and hold you to big habits like getting exercise, or small tasks like taking out the trash on time). Members choose between an A.I. Productivity Assistant, or they can choose to add on a real-human Accountability Coach to the chat. Shelpful team members work remotely in the United States, with its founding team in the Pacific Northwest. For any media inquiries, contact 541-729-8052, [email protected].

