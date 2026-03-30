Shelpful Launches Smart Tags: Turn Everyday Tasks into Instant Automations

PORTLAND, Ore., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelpful , the company behind the ADHD-friendly task and habit app , announced the launch of its first-ever physical product: Shelpful Smart Tags — tech-enabled stickers that you tap with your phone to trigger automations. Smart Tags turn real-life moments into action. Tap your phone, and your next step just happens — log a habit, send a message, start a routine. No digging through apps. No forgetting. Just tap and go.

Shelpful Smart Tags. Just one tap of your iPhone and your day is automatically easier. Each case comes with 20 tags, quick set up and a FREE month of Shelpful's AI Task Manager app

"Our brains are already overloaded and we either miss steps (like setting a reminder / sending a message) or get lost in our phone every time we unlock it," said Sharon Pope, CEO and co-founder of Shelpful. "Smart Tags are a physical reminder you can tap to spur multiple things to happen on your phone. You just tap your phone, and the next steps happen for you."

From To-Do Lists to Real-Life Triggers

Shelpful Smart Tags (available now) automatically make things happen by using NFC (near field communication) technology that can be read by your iPhone once they make contact.

You place these tiny tag stickers in places where habits or tasks need to happen (laundry room, coffee pot, kitchen, front door, garage door, bed side table etc.), link it to a shortcut on your iPhone and then with a single tap of your phone, you can:

Add something to your Reminders

Create a calendar event

Start a timer

Send a message

Log a habit (like taking medication)

Start an audiobook, meditation or playlist

Trigger a Shortcut

Prompt a follow-up from Shelpful's AI Task Manager

Give a morning affirmation

Check the weather

…and so much more.

Instead of relying on memory or motivation, Smart Tags act as visible triggers that make the next step automatic. No more fumbling around with fiddly little thumbs tasks on your phone!

Designed to work seamlessly with Apple Shortcuts and the Shelpful iOS app , the Smart Tags are universally compatible with apps that use NFC technology. While this first release highlights the iPhone, the company looks forward to future products for Android depending on demand.

First Come, First Serve (Limited Release)

Shelpful Smart Tags are available now and have limited inventory. Once they're gone, they're gone!

Each set comes with 20 tags in a sleek, portable case and is designed for quick setup — with most able to get their first tag running in under two minutes. Some tags have designs on them to inspire you to think about what kinds of automations you'd want to set up. Other tags are blank so you can create your own!

Each purchase also includes:

A sleek storage case

Access to step-by-step instructional videos

A full library of pre-built automations and Apple Shortcuts to play with and try

Guidance on where and how to use each tag

One FREE month of Shelpful's AI Task Manager for ongoing nudges, reminders, and accountability (not to mention it works beautifully with your brand new Shelpful Smart Tags).

A Natural Extension of the Shelpful Ecosystem

Shelpful has spent years educating its neurodivergent community about tips and tricks with habits, ADHD hacks, simplifying their lives with automations, shortcuts and providing them with a safe space to feel heard and supported.

"We realized people loved the idea of automations, and simplifying their everyday life but getting started felt overwhelming or time-consuming," said Sharon Pope, CEO and co-founder of Shelpful. "We built these to be incredibly simple, approachable, and something you'll actually use."

The launch of Shelpful Smart Tags builds on the company's growing ecosystem, including its iOS and Android app and HabitGPT service on Whatsapp.

By combining physical triggers (Smart Tags) with digital accountability (AI-powered nudges from the Shelpful mobile app), the company continues to expand its mission of making everyday tasks feel lighter, more automatic and FUN.

About Shelpful, Inc.

Shelpful (super+helpful) is an instant accountability service that helps people follow through on their habits, tasks, and goals by blending the warmth of human-centered design with AI-driven support. Founded by a team of ADHDers, habit coaches, and tech veterans, Shelpful is on a mission to make task management feel less overwhelming and more human.

For more information, visit https://www.shelpful.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Lydia Swift

541-729-8052

[email protected]

SOURCE Shelpful