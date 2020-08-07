Shelter Insurance® Announces Auto Insurance Rate Reductions

COLUMBIA, Mo., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shelter Insurance Companies announced that the Companies would lower rates for automobile insurance for the majority of policyholders. The rate reduction is due to fewer accidents and lower total miles driven by consumers during the pandemic. The overall impact is a reduction of 5% for Shelter customers, however the size of the decrease for individual customers will vary based on policy coverages, geography, and the individual's profile and loss experience.

Shelter's strong financial position will allow for the rate reduction while retaining the appropriate levels of premium reserves adequate to pay current claims and generate surplus dollars that can pay future claims from major storms or other disasters. Shelter customers should consult with their local agent for any questions.

Shelter Insurance® is a group of companies with four personal lines property and casualty companies, a reinsurance company, a life insurer, and a direct internet marketing company. Shelter markets through Shelter Insurance, AmShield Insurance, Haulers Insurance, Say Insurance and offers auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 21 states via a network of more than 2,000 local insurance agents and 2,100 employees. The firm's headquarters is in Columbia, Missouri. For more information, visit www.ShelterInsurance.com.

