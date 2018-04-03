Sheltered Harbor Names Don Callahan as Co-Chairman of the Board

Callahan brings his extensive track record of transformational leadership from Citi, IBM, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. Currently at Citi, Callahan oversees the global technology agenda, driving the implementation of cloud-based technology platforms, smart automation, advanced data analytics, and the company's global information security strategy. Callahan is also the executive chair of the Chief Information Officer Council, which sets global standards for all Citi technology and leads the Digital Governance Office, which drives digital transformation across Citi's businesses.

"Don Callahan's technology transformation leadership will be a considerable asset to the Sheltered Harbor board of directors, particularly as the financial services industry accelerates its implementation of this critically important resiliency initiative," said Phil Venables, co-chairman of Sheltered Harbor and chief operational risk officer at Goldman Sachs. "Though Jim Rosenthal's enormous talents will be missed, I look forward to carrying the torch with Don."

Sheltered Harbor also announced that Matthew Chung, chief information officer, Technology & Information Risk, and head of cybersecurity at Morgan Stanley joined its board of directors. As a new member of Sheltered Harbor's board of directors, Chung brings senior operations experience, technology and global financial services cybersecurity leadership at Morgan Stanley, Barclay's Bank, Moody's Investors Service and Credit Suisse First Boston, among others.

About Sheltered Harbor:

Sheltered Harbor, a subsidiary of FS-ISAC, is an initiative designed to enhance the U.S. financial services industry's resiliency capability in the event of a major incident to ensure consumers have access to critical account assets. Sheltered Harbor is based on standards and the concept of mutual assistance. Its members access specifications for common data formats, secure storage and operating processes to store and restore data and receive a Sheltered Harbor acknowledgement of adherence to the specification. Visit www.shelteredharbor.org for more information.

About the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC):

The FS-ISAC is a non-profit corporation that was established in 1999 and is funded by its member firms. With about 7,000 members worldwide, FSISAC is a member-driven organization whose mission is to help assure the resilience and continuity of the global financial services infrastructure and individual firms against acts that could significantly impact the sector's ability to provide services critical to the orderly function of the global economy. FS-ISAC shares threat and vulnerability information, conducts coordinated contingency planning exercises, manages rapid response communications for both cyber and physical events, conducts education and training programs, and fosters collaborations with and among other key sectors and government agencies. For more about FS-ISAC, follow us on Twitter @FSISAC and join the discussion on LinkedIn or visit www.fsisac.com.

