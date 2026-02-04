ShelterLogic Group Unveils NEW American-Made STEELPEAK™ Carport Series: The Apex of Curb Appeal and Severe Weather Durability

WATERTOWN, Conn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShelterLogic Group is proud to announce the launch of the Arrow STEELPEAK™ Carport series, a new American-made, heavy-duty steel shelter designed to bridge the gap between industrial-strength protection and residential aesthetic appeal. Proudly manufactured in Watertown, Connecticut, the STEELPEAK series offers homeowners and professionals a galvanized steel solution engineered specifically to withstand severe weather conditions.

Arrow STEELPEAK Carport

STEELPEAK Carports address a common gap in the outdoor storage market: the need for a structure that is tough enough for snow and high winds but stylish enough to enhance a property's curb appeal. Featuring an A-frame roof design with vertical panels, STEELPEAK provides superior water and debris runoff while offering increased vertical height for taller vehicles and equipment. This new carport series will only be available on shelterlogic.com, and is ready to ship.

"We developed The STEELPEAK Carport because we recognized that homeowners shouldn't have to choose between durability and design," said Derek Raymond, Group Vice President, ShelterLogic & Arrow. "This product represents the apex of curb appeal and durability. By manufacturing this in the United States with high-quality galvanized steel, we are delivering a storage solution that withstands the elements and looks great in the driveway for years to come."

STEELPEAK is built for resilience. It features a wind and snow-load rating capable of handling wind speeds up to 115 mph and snow loads up to 40 PSF. The unit's vertical boxed eaves and roof panels running from peak to eave are specifically designed to facilitate efficient runoff, reducing the risk of accumulation that often compromises flat-roof structures.

"When designing STEELPEAK, our focus was on performance in extreme climates," said Kent Gordon, Product Manager, Arrow Storage Products. "The vertical roof application is a game-changer for customers in regions with heavy snowfall or rainfall. It ensures that moisture doesn't sit on the roof, which significantly extends the life of the unit. Combined with the galvanized steel frame, it's an incredibly low-maintenance, high-performance option for protecting vehicles, boats, and equipment."

Key Features of the Arrow STEELPEAK Carport:

Severe Weather Rated: Wind and snow-load rated to take on tough weather conditions.

Superior Runoff: Vertical roof panels and boxed eaves maximize snow, water, and debris runoff.

Made in the USA: Manufactured in Watertown, CT. with heavy-duty galvanized steel.

A-Frame Design: Offers increased vertical storage space and structural integrity.

Warranty: Backed by a 10-year manufacturer warranty.

For more information on the Arrow STEELPEAK Carport Series and other storage solutions, please visit https://www.shelterlogic.com/shop-by-brand/arrow-storage .

About Arrow Storage:

The Arrow Storage Products brand is owned by ShelterLogic Group. Arrow has been manufacturing reliable steel sheds, carports and more since 1945 with U.S. based manufacturing located in Breese, IL. and Watertown, CT.

About ShelterLogic Group Inc.

ShelterLogic Group is the world leader in shade, shelter, storage, and outdoor lifestyle products. Founded in 1991, ShelterLogic has grown into a family of brands including RIO Beach , Quik Shade , Arrow Storage , Sojag , and ShelterLogic branded products. In addition to owned brands, ShelterLogic Group is the licensee for Tommy Bahama® , Life is Good® , Scotts Miracle GRO ®, and Margaritaville® . For additional information, please visit www.shelterlogic.com .

SOURCE ShelterLogic Group