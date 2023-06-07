Shelters to Shutters Rebrands to Entryway, Supporting Multifamily Housing Talent Needs

News provided by

Entryway

07 Jun, 2023, 08:43 ET

Workforce development program provides skills training, opportunities for housing and job placement.

VIENNA, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelters to Shutters, a national non-profit providing apartment companies with pre-screened, trained, and ready-to-work talent, today announced its new name. The organization will now operate under the name Entryway, effective immediately, as it continues to expand services to open the door for individuals to enter and advance in the high-growth, high-demand multifamily industry.

Continue Reading
We are on a mission to transition individuals and their families out of situational homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by providing full-time employment, housing, and career training in partnership with the real estate industry.
We are on a mission to transition individuals and their families out of situational homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by providing full-time employment, housing, and career training in partnership with the real estate industry.
Entryway offers a win-win-win solution: industry partners receive diverse and motivated team members, participants receive the stability of employment to return to economic independence, and local communities are lifted.
Entryway offers a win-win-win solution: industry partners receive diverse and motivated team members, participants receive the stability of employment to return to economic independence, and local communities are lifted.

The multifamily real estate industry currently consists of 21.4 million apartment homes, with a projected need to build 328,000 more each year until 2030 to meet rising demand. While experiencing explosive growth, the industry continues to grapple with a significant challenge: a persistently high turnover rate for entry-level employees ranging from 50-70%. Entryway offers a unique program that focuses on sourcing talent where hiring managers may not be looking: individuals and families at risk of or facing situational homelessness.  

At the core of Entryway's program is the combination of career training, employment, and housing. Most recently the utilization of online training through Edge2Learn, in person classroom training, job shadowing, and partnerships with staffing agencies equips participants with necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles, ensuring they are fully prepared to contribute to the success of their employers.

"The rebranding to Entryway signifies the evolution of our organization moving beyond job placements and housing opportunities to the addition of a robust pre-employment training program, a component highly sought after by our industry partners and tied to long term success for our participants," said Chris Finlay, Founder and Chairman of Entryway and CEO, Middleburg Communities. "High turnover rates and the lingering effects of the pandemic continue to take a toll on our ability to effectively hire and retain employees across our nation. Entryway reflects our commitment to providing motivated, trained, and job-ready talent while opening the door to opportunities for that talent to step into."

Entryway offers a win-win-win solution: industry partners receive diverse and motivated team members, participants receive the stability of employment to return to economic independence, and local communities are lifted.

"Partnering with Entryway has been one of the most rewarding and successful relationships we've encountered," said Fred Kapel, Vice President of Human Resources, Independence Realty Trust/IRT Management. "They've provided us with trained individuals who have also become excellent contributors to our on-site teams and our company. At a time when finding talent has its extra challenges, Entryway has proven to be a great resource."

Each day, roughly 582,500 Americans experience homelessness with 78% of those facing situational homelessness. Collaborating with a network of nearly 50 prominent multifamily industry partners, such as IRT Living, IMT Residential, and Greystar, Entryway not only facilitates job opportunities but also generates substantial community impact with a lasting sense of purpose.

For more information about Entryway's programs, or support its mission, please visit www.entrywaytalent.org or contact Kristen Poteet at [email protected].

About Entryway

Entryway is a national 501(c)(3) organization that transitions individuals and families from homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by providing career training, employment, and housing opportunities in partnership with the real estate industry. Since its founding in 2014, Entryway has grown to serve over 500 individuals and families, unlocking pathways to life-changing opportunities and creating sustainable change in our communities. Entryway currently operates in nine markets: Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Houston, Nashville, the National Capital Region, North Texas Central Florida, and Greater Phoenix. More information can be found at www.entrywaytalent.org.

Media Contact: Jennie Tollefson 
[email protected] 
(651) 260-9008          

SOURCE Entryway

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.