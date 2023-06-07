Shelters to Shutters Rebrands to Entryway, Supporting Multifamily Housing Talent Needs

Workforce development program provides skills training, opportunities for housing and job placement.



VIENNA, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelters to Shutters, a national non-profit providing apartment companies with pre-screened, trained, and ready-to-work talent, today announced its new name. The organization will now operate under the name Entryway, effective immediately, as it continues to expand services to open the door for individuals to enter and advance in the high-growth, high-demand multifamily industry.

We are on a mission to transition individuals and their families out of situational homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by providing full-time employment, housing, and career training in partnership with the real estate industry. Entryway offers a win-win-win solution: industry partners receive diverse and motivated team members, participants receive the stability of employment to return to economic independence, and local communities are lifted.

The multifamily real estate industry currently consists of 21.4 million apartment homes, with a projected need to build 328,000 more each year until 2030 to meet rising demand. While experiencing explosive growth, the industry continues to grapple with a significant challenge: a persistently high turnover rate for entry-level employees ranging from 50-70%. Entryway offers a unique program that focuses on sourcing talent where hiring managers may not be looking: individuals and families at risk of or facing situational homelessness.

At the core of Entryway's program is the combination of career training, employment, and housing. Most recently the utilization of online training through Edge2Learn, in person classroom training, job shadowing, and partnerships with staffing agencies equips participants with necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles, ensuring they are fully prepared to contribute to the success of their employers.

"The rebranding to Entryway signifies the evolution of our organization moving beyond job placements and housing opportunities to the addition of a robust pre-employment training program, a component highly sought after by our industry partners and tied to long term success for our participants," said Chris Finlay, Founder and Chairman of Entryway and CEO, Middleburg Communities. "High turnover rates and the lingering effects of the pandemic continue to take a toll on our ability to effectively hire and retain employees across our nation. Entryway reflects our commitment to providing motivated, trained, and job-ready talent while opening the door to opportunities for that talent to step into."

"Partnering with Entryway has been one of the most rewarding and successful relationships we've encountered," said Fred Kapel, Vice President of Human Resources, Independence Realty Trust/IRT Management. "They've provided us with trained individuals who have also become excellent contributors to our on-site teams and our company. At a time when finding talent has its extra challenges, Entryway has proven to be a great resource."

Each day, roughly 582,500 Americans experience homelessness with 78% of those facing situational homelessness. Collaborating with a network of nearly 50 prominent multifamily industry partners, such as IRT Living, IMT Residential, and Greystar, Entryway not only facilitates job opportunities but also generates substantial community impact with a lasting sense of purpose.

About Entryway

Entryway is a national 501(c)(3) organization that transitions individuals and families from homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by providing career training, employment, and housing opportunities in partnership with the real estate industry. Since its founding in 2014, Entryway has grown to serve over 500 individuals and families, unlocking pathways to life-changing opportunities and creating sustainable change in our communities. Entryway currently operates in nine markets: Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Houston, Nashville, the National Capital Region, North Texas Central Florida, and Greater Phoenix. More information can be found at www.entrywaytalent.org.

