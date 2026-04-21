Shelving Inc. Opens 2026 Business Scholarship for Michigan Students

Three awards totaling $8,000 aim to support future business leaders across the state

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelving Inc., a Michigan-founded and family-owned leader in storage solutions, has officially opened applications for its 2026 Shelving.com Business Scholarship, continuing a 12-year tradition of investing in the state's future workforce. The annual program will award three scholarships to Michigan residents pursuing business-related degrees, including a $4,000 top prize, a $2,500 award for second place, and $1,500 for third place.

Apply for the 2026 Shelving.com Business Scholarship today.

Rooted in entrepreneurship since its founding, the company created this scholarship to support and inspire the next generation of business leaders who are eager to innovate, lead, and make a lasting impact in their communities.

"At Shelving Inc., supporting our community has always been part of who we are," said President Michael Schodowski. "My father built this company on the idea of helping others, and that entrepreneurial spirit continues to guide us today. This scholarship is one way we can invest in students who are motivated to turn their ideas into action and strengthen the communities around them."

The scholarship is open to Michigan residents currently enrolled in an accredited college or university, as well as high school seniors planning to begin college in Fall 2026. Eligible applicants must be pursuing a business or business-related field, maintain a minimum 2.8 GPA, and submit a transcript, resume, and essay outlining their goals and aspirations. Students attending schools outside of Michigan remain eligible, provided they are Michigan residents.

Applications will be accepted through July 2, 2026, with recipients announced on July 20, 2026. Over the past decade, scholarship recipients have gone on to study a wide range of disciplines, including finance, supply chain management, human resources, and strategic leadership—demonstrating the diverse paths available within the world of business.

Beyond the scholarship program, Shelving Inc. remains deeply committed to giving back through partnerships with local organizations such as the Capuchin Province of St. Joseph, St. Louis Center, Humble Design, and Friends of Foster Kids. Community involvement continues to be a cornerstone of the company's culture.

Students interested in applying can find full details and submit their applications at:

https://www.shelving.com/pages/scholarships

Family-owned since 1960, Shelving Inc. is southeast Michigan's premier provider of storage solutions. As a company that "makes space work," they operate Shelving.com and The Shelving Store. Shelving Inc. has the experience to craft custom solutions that rectify even the most challenging issues. For more information, visit www.shelving.com or www.theshelvingstore.com.

CONTACT: Amy Swanson

248.872.1220

[email protected]

SOURCE Shelving Inc.